Exterior cabins with obstructed views (usually it's a lifeboat that's in the way of the fjord vistas) can be an affordable alternative when you don't like the feel of an interior cabin and like a little natural light but don't mind being denied the full views. The exterior cabins on Decks 3 and 4 all have portholes, and the ones on Decks 4, 7 and 8 have larger picture windows. All outside cabins range from 75 to 140 square feet.

The decor in most cabins is quite simple, with light blue carpets and dark blue upholstery set against white walls and light-colored wood furniture. Lights within curved white sconces on the walls make for a cozy glow, and the small desk is a good place to work.

The eight mini-suites (194 to 215 square feet) on Decks 6 and 7 each have a small seating area with room for two people to lounge, as well as a mini-bar stocked with drinks and snacks for purchase. Curtains can be pulled to separate the lounge area from the bed. Suites (301 to 323 square feet) and two grand suites (377 to 398 square feet) on Deck 7 have balconies, while the 10 grand suites on Deck 8 have large bay windows. These suites have one or two rooms, a sitting area, their own wireless Internet router (not in regular suites) and a TV or stereo system. The most luxurious suites on the ship are the two owner's suites (463 to 484 square feet), aft on Deck 8, with balconies that stretch across the entire stern and two rooms, including a sitting area and dining room table.

The mini-suites and suites are the only cabins onboard with TV's, offering English programming in addition to Scandinavian and international programming. Among the 15 suites onboard, five come with balconies, which are each outfitted with a couple of chairs and a small table.

Bathrooms in all of the standard cabins are simple, standup shower affairs with shampoo and body wash (no conditioner) proffered in environmentally friendly refill containers mounted on the walls. In the most luxurious suites (those with the floor-to-ceiling bay windows or balconies), the bathrooms are fully marbled and have oversized bathtubs with jets and stand-alone showers.

The floors in all cabin bathrooms are heated, and a switch outside the door turns on the heat and keeps things nice and toasty. Only suite and mini-suite bathrooms come with hair dryers, so you bring your own if you're so inclined.

Four disabled-access cabins are located on Deck 6 and outfitted with two separate beds, leaving room for a wheelchair to pass between them. The bathrooms each include a special chair for use in the shower and disabled toilet access.