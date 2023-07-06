Entertainment & Activities

Most of the entertainment on Trollfjord's route comes in marveling at the views outside the window and during town visits and shore excursions. The glassed-in Panorama Lounge on Deck 8 is a popular place to hang out and read during daylight hours while enjoying the passing fjord views, and there's usually no problem finding an empty seat to slide into there.

The Fjord Bar on the same deck is another popular place to lounge in comfortable chairs and small sofas set around low coffee tables. Drinks are served there all day. Passengers congregate in this area for after-dinner drinks and to hear the occasional live music act (usually a duet playing piano and singing). You'll have a hard time finding a seat right after dinner finishes, but as the night wears on, people retreat to their cabins and space frees up. (You can always sidle up to the bar, too.)

The Trollhall, at the front of the ship on Deck 9, is a nice place to steal away and read, but the nearby Polar Bar is only open for beverage service when the ship is really full, which is usually during the summer months.

In the evenings, a live two-piece band (most often a singer and pianist) plays in the Fjord Bar several times a week after dinner. Lectures about Arctic fauna and the northern lights are sometimes held in the Panorama Lounge and also in the small Amfi Theater Valhall on Deck 5. Lectures and seminars related to Norway's culture, history and nature are occasionally staged here and free for guests to attend. What you won't find on the Trollfjord are organized games like bingo, karaoke and the like.

Shore excursions through local operators can be booked onboard and include transport to offsite venues. Options might include a traditional Viking dinner, a snowmobiling trip in search of the northern lights, dog-sledding, ice-fishing for king crab or architectural tours. All tours are well organized and offered by Norwegian operators on the ground, so you're sure to be getting the best local knowledge.