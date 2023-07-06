Food on MS Roald Amundsen is an uncomplicated affair. The ship has two main restaurants -- Aune and Fredheim -- and a third premium restaurant -- Lindstrøm -- that's available to suite guests at no extra cost for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and to all other passengers for dinner only and for an extra fee. In true expedition fashion, every venue is casual.

The food options are varied and plentiful. Hurtigruten makes an effort to source local ingredients whenever possible. Our Alaska sailing, for instance, featured ingredients like red king crab from the Bering Sea, black cod from Vancouver Island, Alaskan halibut and filet mignon from British Columbia.

There is no room service per se aboard MS Roald Amundsen. Instead, Fredheim Restaurant offers a 'to-go' option so you can bring a meal to your cabin. Snacking food isn't available between meals, although you can find cookies, coffee and tea at any time in the Pool deck and the Explorer Lounge.

Restaurants on MS Roald Amundsen

Aune (breakfast lunch, and dinner): More than twice as large as the other two restaurants aboard MS Roald Amundsen, Aune is the ship's main dining room by default, with capacity for 240 passengers. The restaurant functions as a buffet for breakfast and lunch, and a la carte for dinner (although on full expedition itineraries, dinner is always buffet style as well). There are two sittings for dinner (6 pm and 8 pm) and you are assigned a sitting and a table number. Breakfast and lunch are first come, first served, but you are assigned a table number upon arriving.

Aune is airy and bright, with decorative items like cookbooks and spice jars lining the shelves. Most tables seat two or four passengers, with a few larger tables that can accommodate six, eight or more.

We preferred the a la carte dinner experience, although the breakfast buffet spread is plentiful (don't miss the Norwegian-style pancakes).

Fredheim (lunch and dinner): If Aune is your classic main dining room, Fredheim is its quirky sibling. Part diner, part café, the restaurant is decorated with colorful rugs, wooden furniture, soft chairs in shades of orange, mustard, blue and olive. The open grill creates a relaxed setting. Tables seat two or four, as well as one long one table that seats 12. There's no need to book in here, although if you want to join an expedition team dinner, you need to add your name at the expedition reception desk.

Fredheim serves casual fare like burgers, hot dogs, quesadillas, milkshakes and waffles. We especially enjoyed the shrimp and scallop dumplings, as well as the six types of burgers on the menu. The lobster roll is also a classic choice.

Tip: Even in cold destinations, the milkshakes are a huge hit among MS Roald Amundsen's passengers, especially the more exotic options like cloudberry. They can also be ordered with alcohol for a €5 fee.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on MS Roald Amundsen

Lindstrøm $$

Located on Deck 9, Lindstrøm operates as a hybrid specialty restaurant of sorts. It's free for passengers traveling on one of MS Roald Amundsen's suites (and only these cruisers can eat here for breakfast and lunch), but other passengers can dine here by paying the €25 per person fee. With its dark wood walls, subdued lighting and capacity for 60 guests, Lindstrøm is meant to be elevated and exclusive. Service here is always a la carte and, while elegant, the mood here is never stuffy. Fittingly, the restaurant is named after Adolf Lindstrøm, Roald Amundsen's personal chef.

Dinner is a six-course experience, starting with an amuse-bouche that's followed by a starter, an entrée, dessert, petit fours and a digestif. The dishes are always stylishly presented and portions tend to be small but satisfying. There are a number of highlights on the rotating menu, ranging from seafood risotto to filet mignon. But the Lindstrøm beef tartare is a proud specialty, and one not to miss.

Breakfast and lunch offerings are similar to Aune's, just with a much more refined spin and the convenience of being a la carte. On that note, be sure to bring your phone or smart device, as menus are never printed in Lindstrøm and it's best to access them via the Hurtigruten app. The menu is, however, displayed on screens at the restaurant's entrance.

Even if you're sailing in a suite, reservations at Lindstrøm for any meal of the day are encouraged, if rarely necessary.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on MS Roald Amundsen

You really can't go wrong with any of the three restaurant choices aboard MS Roald Amundsen. Choosing between Aune and Fredheim will mostly depend on your mood, the time of day and the expedition itinerary.

By virtue of being MS Roald Amundsen's upscale restaurant, the experience in Lindstrøm is head over heels better than the other two onboard restaurants aboard. While crowding can be an issue at Aune and Fredheim, it's never a problem at Lindstrøm.

If you're not booking a suite, we highly recommend trying out Lindstrøm for dinner at least once during your sailing.

Dietary Restrictions on MS Roald Amundsen

All menus aboard Roald Amundsen explicitly show the typical allergens that might be included in each dish (gluten, nuts, milk, shellfish, eggs, etc.). Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are widely available and these dishes are prepared and handled separately in the galley. In Aune's buffet, you will also see these dishes placed at a different station for convenient access.

While you're required to indicate any food allergies when turning in your cruise form on embarkation day, it's always a good idea to let your server know about your dietary restrictions.