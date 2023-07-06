Entertainment & Activities

Expedition Experiences on MS Roald Amundsen

For all its larger vessel comforts, MS Roald Amundsen is an expedition ship at heart. In fact, when you enter the ship for the first time, you're greeted by the expedition crew in the Science Center instead of the hospitality staff behind the reception desk.

When MS Roald Amundsen is in the polar regions and other expedition-centric destinations, everything onboard is geared towards maximizing time ashore. In other parts of the world, the daily routine is similar to that of a regular cruise ship, with shore excursions and onboard activities.

Expedition landings are carried out in waves, with passengers divided into sub-groups of 12-16 people. All groups rotate, so everybody gets a turn at going first, and last. The order and assignment of the group is determined daily and shared in the evening port talk. This information is also found on the Hurtigruten app, which is also constantly updated in case that the times shift (and they often do). Expedition activities include include kayaking, snowshoeing, hiking, ice-cruising in the inflatable boats.

Boarding the boats is both fun and exciting. MS Roald Amundsen carries a fleet of 17 inflatable boats that are kept in a tender pit on Deck 3, so they don't have to be lowered by a crane. Passengers embark the inflatable boats via the Expedition Launch area on Deck 3, which serves as a briefing area and an assembly point for 36 passengers at a time. The space is fitted with scarlet webbing military aircraft-style seating and a giant screen that displays images of wildlife and polar landscapes.

In non-polar destinations or non-expedition destinations, the Expedition Launch area is also used for embarking passengers on tenders to go ashore.

One of the most pleasant experiences aboard MS Roald Amundsen was witnessing how the expedition staff did everything possible to accommodate guests with limited mobility so they could also enjoy expedition tours on inflatable boats.

Expedition Gear on MS Roald Amundsen

Your fare includes rental of a few expedition essentials, as well as one article you get to keep: a red Helly Hansen wind and waterproof jacket. This garment is top quality but is meant to be just an outer layer; you will need to bring a fleece or liner to wear underneath.

Rubber muck boots are also loaned to all passengers on expedition sailings or any itinerary that includes tours on the ship's inflatable boats. The boots are distributed early on, usually by the second day of your itinerary, and they are essential for wet landings. In Antarctica and Svalbard, their use is mandatory. Boot measurements follow the European system, with sizes ranging from 32 to 50 (roughly 2 to 16 in the US system). If you need a size smaller or larger than these, you'll need to bring your own boots. Your cabin has special closet space set aside to store the muck boots.

The ship also provides optional walking sticks for passengers, and you can use them on both expedition excursions organized by the crew as well as shore excursions that are handled by third-party tour operators in non-polar destinations. You're welcome to take the walking sticks to your cabin for use throughout your cruise or to use them only for certain shore activities. Dry suits are also provided for kayaking tours and come in sizes ranging from extra small (XS) to 3XL.

Anything else, is up to you to bring. For polar cruises, Hurtigruten recommends a packing list that including thermals, fleeces, warm socks, hats, gloves and hiking boots, among other items. It's also a good idea to bring binoculars, sunglasses with UV filter lenses, sun protection and extra batteries for your camera. You can also find many of these items for sale in the shop on Deck 6.

Zodiacs and Kayaks on MS Roald Amundsen

MS Roald Amundsen offers two types of expedition 'toys' on its sailings: inflatable boats (akin to Zodiacs, but slightly larger) and kayaks. The inflatable boats and the kayaks are stored right next to the tender pit on Deck 3, making the process of launching them very efficient.

The ship has a fleet of 17 inflatable boats that are deployed for boat tours and wet landings. These excursions are always included in the fare, but you need to make sure you sign up, especially in ports where more than one shore excursion is offered. Participation of children under 12 on these inflatable boat excursions is at the captain's discretion, so be sure to ask before signing up.

Kayak outings, on the other hand, are not included in your fare. Passengers who sign up for these activities have to attend a mandatory briefing and sign a waiver. Aside from the kayak hardware and paddles, Hurtigruten provides a dry suit loaner. All kayaks (except the ones used by the expedition staff guides) are two-seaters; passengers traveling solo or in odd numbers will be paired with a partner by the expedition guide, often using criteria like weight and height to determine a good match.

On our Alaska sailing, two kayak tours were offered (in Misty Fjords and Tracy Arm). Each excursion lasted about an hour and the level of difficulty is moderate. We found that the kayak tours in Alaska were one of the highlights of the itinerary as well as one of the activities most worthy of the expedition label.

Theater and Lectures on MS Roald Amundsen

Enrichment lectures are the heart and soul of MS Roald Amundsen's onboard entertainment. Several lectures are given by the expedition team every day on topics ranging from glaciers and marine wildlife to geology, photography and history. These talks take place in the lecture hall at one end of the Science Center on Deck 6. The room can get quickly crowded, so it's advisable to arrive early so you may snag a good seat. Alternatively, the lectures are streamed to cabin TVs (in English with German and French subtitles), which is often a more comfortable way of watching.

The number of enrichment lectures varies every day, but you can expect to see at least three or four different lectures offered on any given day. On port days, the expedition staff also organizes an interactive lecture titled 'What did we see today,' where passengers are encouraged to share photos and video of any wildlife sightings. The amount of daily lectures can sometimes be overwhelming, especially on sea days, but it is normally possible to attend all lectures if you're so inclined. Additionally, it's not uncommon for members of the expedition staff to hold informal (and often spur-of-the-moment) lecture-like conversations, usually prompted by questions or comments from passengers.

Hurtigruten is also well-known for offering several citizen science projects. Most of these projects are connected to apps that anybody can use, regardless of what ship they are on (or even if you're not sailing), but using the apps with an onboard expert is both fun and educational. Examples include iNaturalist, a database that allows users to upload images of flora and fauna that can become research-grade material; Happy Whale, a whale tracking app that allows you to upload photos of tail flukes and dorsal fins; and a NASA cloud survey.

Moreover, some expedition team members incorporate their PhD research into guest activities. For instance, you have the opportunity to go out in a tender with a marine biologist to collect phytoplankton and then examine the plankton under the microscopes in the Science Centre back on board.

One of the coolest features of MS Roald Amundsen's science offerings is the Blueye underwater drone. This gadget is deployed whenever conditions permit, and beams footage back to the ship from as deep as 490 feet screens aboard the ship.

Daily Things to Do on MS Roald Amundsen

Enrichment lectures make up the lion's share of onboard activities on MS Roald Amundsen. But outside of the realm of science and education, the crew organizes other more playful events that include trivia, arts and crafts, and culinary demonstrations. There is no cruise director aboard MS Roald Amundsen; often the hotel director will share this role with the senior members of the expedition staff.

The easiest way to find out what's going on aboard MS Roald Amundsen is via the Hurtigruten app, especially since scheduled times can and do change often on expedition itineraries depending on a number of factors (weather, etc.). But it's also helpful to attend the daily port talks. Large screens are also displayed on Deck 6 by the Science Center and you can also access this info via your in-cabin television set.

Hurigruten's environmental policy means that the daily program is never printed and distributed throughout the cabins. But you can request the reception desk staff to print out a copy for you if you wish.

Nightlife on MS Roald Amundsen

Nightlife is neither a highlight nor a priority on MS Roald Amundsen. There is no casino or theater on board the ship. Most passengers tend to head straight to their cabins after dinner, although there is a 'late' edition of the next day's activities lecture at 8:30pm for cruisers who dined earlier.

Any and all afterhours activity will generally take place in the Explorer Lounge on Deck 10. The vibe here is decidedly laid-back, with most folks enjoying a nightcap and spirited conversations. During some evenings, a cocktail pianist will add a pleasant and non-invasive instrumental soundtrack to the lounge.

During our sailing, the expedition staff staged a one-man performance of an acted-out reading of Roald Amundsen's autobiography 'The South Pole: An Account of the Norwegian Antarctic Expedition in the "Fram", 1910-1912.' Beyond this, there wasn't much nightlife aboard the ship, nor a demand of it.

MS Roald Amundsen Bars and Lounges

Aside from the restaurants, there are only two spots aboard MS Roald Amundsen where you can enjoy a drink, and they're both located on Deck 10: the Pool Deck Bar and the Explorer Lounge & Bar.

The former overlooks the infinity pool and hot tubs and can whip up a fun daytime vibe if the weather cooperates. Explorer Lounge & Bar functions as the ship's defacto bar, as the surrounding lounge area is spacious and comfortable. Drinks are sold a la carte and there is no option to buy a drink package. Prices are reasonable, however; the cocktail of the day goes for €6.

While not a lounge in the strictest sense of the word, the Science Center on Deck 6 also features inviting lounge space. There's always a happy buzz in this area, with people coming and going to talks, stopping for coffee or reading in the comfortable chairs.

Your MS Roald Amundsen cruise includes beer, wine and soft drinks during meal times, but you can also enjoy craft cocktails and premium wines at the ship's two bars. True to Hurtigruten's Norwegian origin, Aquavit is prominent, but there's also a varied selection of wine, spirits and beers.

Our Picks

For a Chat with the Expedition Staff: The expedition staff aboard MS Roald Amundsen is not allowed to consume alcohol per company policy, but you can still strike up captivating conversations while you enjoy your own beverage. The Science Center's lounge areas are ideal for this, as you will usually find many members of the expedition staff hanging out here.

For a daytime libation: On sunny sea days, the Pool Deck Bar is the place to be. The views here are charming and the area exudes a casually cool atmosphere.

For a cozy cocktail: Explorer Lounge & Bar is inviting at any time of day, but evenings hold a special appeal with an elegant yet unassuming vibe that's perfect for a pre-dinner drink or a nightcap.