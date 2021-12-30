Hurtigruten sailings Bergen to Bergen are a relaxed way in a small ship of experiencing many many small ports up and down the Norwegian coast . No stop is longer than 3 hours most a lot less so little chance of exploring any of it to any depth but enough to get a good overview for further exploration . Some extra excursions supplied but several did not run for weather or lack of numbers reasons. ...
This coastal cruise was part of a bigger tour with Overseas Adventure Travel. We had no choice of the cabin assignments, except for window or no, twin or double bed. We were on the third deck in cabin 390. It had 2 bunk beds, and another that could be switched to a couch. Bathroom was very small. We had full board, premium internet, wine or beer with meals, and unlimited coffee and tea with our ...
The ship is a poor uncomfortable noisy ferry.
The cabin (we picked the one with windows and partial view- no other option available) it’s really small. There is a very small closet. The tv shows nothing. The bathroom is so small that you want to shower with open door just to have some air. They clean the cabin daily and they do a good job.
The common area are invaded by backpackers who ...
We booked this cruise for July 2020 but due to the Covid-19 epidemic, it became July 2022. Us and our friends in Sweden have been very much looking forwards this trip and finally it happened. Our friends chose the cruise and booked the whole thing. We had never heard of Hutigruten but they knew others that have done this cruise before. We are very happy with the choice. We enjoyed it very much. ...
Always been interested in seeing the Norwegian coast, especially in the north. We had both very positive and some negative experiences. The first excursion to North Cape was a disappointment. Slogging along on a long bus ride with a guide who was not engaged or interesting. We received very little information about organizing our time at the Cape and Museum. Consequently, when we did find out ...
My land tour was cancelled at the last minute and I had to find an alternative. Hurtigruten was all I could find but it is little more than a passenger ferry and an expensive one at that! I could have bought a new car for what I paid Hurtigruten and they‘nickel and dime’ their passengers for everything from extortionate alcohol prices to expensive bus ride excursions which passengers could do ...
Hurtigruten does not care about its’ customers, this much is clear. It cares only about revenues. It is an arrogant organisation with contempt for the law and those it takes money from.
Let’s be quite direct. This is hosteling at 5* prices and any commitments made by the company are freely discardable at their discretion.
So why have I come to this conclusion following a trip on “The most ...
This was our first cruise and we chose it in the advice of our local travel agent. We were not disappointed! The service provided by the staff was excellent throughout the trip. Everyone was so friendly and helpful. The restaurant staff were keen to know of any allergies and careful to ensure food was appropriate. The breakfasts catered for all tastes and the lunches and dinners provided a real ...
We selected this cruise owing to the relaxed atmosphere, lack of formality, range of activities and trips available following recommendation by a friend.
It was everything we hoped for and more. The restaurant food on full board was excellent with a meat , fish and vegetarian selection at each sitting.
The team on board supporting exploration were excellent and all staff skilled in good ...
The journey with Hurtigruten was really fantastic. From the first moment to departure everything was super organized. The team on the MS Polarlys really deserves a lot of praise! I am amazed by the high standard. The food was very great quality and prepared with a lot of love, the breakfast buffet left nothing to be desired.
The shop is also well equipped and you can buy very nice ...