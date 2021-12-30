Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Polarlys

We booked this cruise for July 2020 but due to the Covid-19 epidemic, it became July 2022. Us and our friends in Sweden have been very much looking forwards this trip and finally it happened. Our friends chose the cruise and booked the whole thing. We had never heard of Hutigruten but they knew others that have done this cruise before. We are very happy with the choice. We enjoyed it very much. ...