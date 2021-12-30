Lights seen on a rough night near Tromso
Photo Credit: fribbkj
Photo Credit: Totti2002
Gingerbread decorating competition
Photo Credit: ADB123
Tromso
Photo Credit: ADB123
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
62 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

1-10 of 62 Hurtigruten Polarlys Cruise Reviews

Lovely non cruise cruise

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Polarlys

User Avatar
fribbkj
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Hurtigruten sailings Bergen to Bergen are a relaxed way in a small ship of experiencing many many small ports up and down the Norwegian coast . No stop is longer than 3 hours most a lot less so little chance of exploring any of it to any depth but enough to get a good overview for further exploration . Some extra excursions supplied but several did not run for weather or lack of numbers reasons. ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Excellent Food, Beautiful Scenery, Okay Cabin

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Polarlys

User Avatar
twototravel
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This coastal cruise was part of a bigger tour with Overseas Adventure Travel. We had no choice of the cabin assignments, except for window or no, twin or double bed. We were on the third deck in cabin 390. It had 2 bunk beds, and another that could be switched to a couch. Bathroom was very small. We had full board, premium internet, wine or beer with meals, and unlimited coffee and tea with our ...
Sail Date: September 2022

This is not a cruise ship, it's a ferry

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Polarlys

User Avatar
presidentessa
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

The ship is a poor uncomfortable noisy ferry. The cabin (we picked the one with windows and partial view- no other option available) it’s really small. There is a very small closet. The tv shows nothing. The bathroom is so small that you want to shower with open door just to have some air. They clean the cabin daily and they do a good job. The common area are invaded by backpackers who ...
Sail Date: August 2022

Beautiful cruise along the Norwegian fjords

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Polarlys

User Avatar
Teresa S Lopes
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We booked this cruise for July 2020 but due to the Covid-19 epidemic, it became July 2022. Us and our friends in Sweden have been very much looking forwards this trip and finally it happened. Our friends chose the cruise and booked the whole thing. We had never heard of Hutigruten but they knew others that have done this cruise before. We are very happy with the choice. We enjoyed it very much. ...
Sail Date: July 2022

The tour was a gorgeous visual smorgasbord, especially when the sun shone. Sea eagle cruise was a big highlight.

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Polarlys

User Avatar
articseadog
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Always been interested in seeing the Norwegian coast, especially in the north. We had both very positive and some negative experiences. The first excursion to North Cape was a disappointment. Slogging along on a long bus ride with a guide who was not engaged or interesting. We received very little information about organizing our time at the Cape and Museum. Consequently, when we did find out ...
Sail Date: July 2022

BORING and EXPENSIVE!!!!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Polarlys

User Avatar
Lindysu
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My land tour was cancelled at the last minute and I had to find an alternative. Hurtigruten was all I could find but it is little more than a passenger ferry and an expensive one at that! I could have bought a new car for what I paid Hurtigruten and they‘nickel and dime’ their passengers for everything from extortionate alcohol prices to expensive bus ride excursions which passengers could do ...
Sail Date: July 2022

Plague ship of broken promises!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Polarlys

User Avatar
Nationalmedia
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Hurtigruten does not care about its’ customers, this much is clear. It cares only about revenues. It is an arrogant organisation with contempt for the law and those it takes money from. Let’s be quite direct. This is hosteling at 5* prices and any commitments made by the company are freely discardable at their discretion. So why have I come to this conclusion following a trip on “The most ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Amazing Experience

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Polarlys

User Avatar
Glad we went
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise and we chose it in the advice of our local travel agent. We were not disappointed! The service provided by the staff was excellent throughout the trip. Everyone was so friendly and helpful. The restaurant staff were keen to know of any allergies and careful to ensure food was appropriate. The breakfasts catered for all tastes and the lunches and dinners provided a real ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Northern Lights with Food delights

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Polarlys

User Avatar
Bolton Wanderer
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We selected this cruise owing to the relaxed atmosphere, lack of formality, range of activities and trips available following recommendation by a friend. It was everything we hoped for and more. The restaurant food on full board was excellent with a meat , fish and vegetarian selection at each sitting. The team on board supporting exploration were excellent and all staff skilled in good ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Wundervolles Erlebnis

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Polarlys

User Avatar
Totti2002
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

The journey with Hurtigruten was really fantastic. From the first moment to departure everything was super organized. The team on the MS Polarlys really deserves a lot of praise! I am amazed by the high standard. The food was very great quality and prepared with a lot of love, the breakfast buffet left nothing to be desired. The shop is also well equipped and you can buy very nice ...
Sail Date: December 2021

