Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Otto Sverdrup

I really liked the character of the ship, the art work and the layout. I enjoyed the hot tubs so much and the upper decks. The cabin was nice, the only downsides I could call out are. * The air from the ceiling was strong, it blew down on the bed quite a lot. * There wasn't any evening entertainment in the lounges, no piano playing or quiz or anything, it would have been nice to have a ...