Entertainment & Activities

Three main lounges can be found aboard Otto Sverdrup. The largest is the Brotoppen Panorama Lounge, forward on Deck 8. There, you'll find lots of sofas and chairs with tables for sitting and enjoying panoramic views (hence, the name) of the passing scenery. There's also bar service, so it's a great place to enjoy a quiet drink in a relaxing atmosphere. You'll also find a small dance floor (never used on our sailing) and a tiny selection of books, with very few in English.

Another nice place to relax with your libation of choice is the purple, orange and tan Stiftsstaden Bar on Deck 7, midship. Right next to Babettes Cafe, it offers plenty of seating and a quiet atmosphere in which to read or unwind. Don't get too excited about the views, though, as lifeboats block much of the prime window real estate.

Floybaren, a bar on Deck 4, near the front of the ship, throws off more of an upscale vibe with dark woods and burgundy couches and chairs. The space also boasts a bar, a dance floor (even though there was no dancing on our sailing) and large picture windows on both the port and starboard sides. This is the place to be for after-dinner cocktails, coffee and tea.

Because there are no sea days on Otto Sverdrup itineraries, passengers have plenty of time to leave the ship and explore various Norwegian ports. As such, onboard entertainment and activities are practically nonexistent. You won't find casinos, trivia, production shows, bingo, comedians, karaoke or any of the other typical cruise ship diversions. A handful of talks and films are offered about Norway, its culture and the surrounding scenery, wildlife and natural phenomena like the Northern Lights. These presentations take place in the ship's conference rooms, forward on Deck 4, and they're given in a few different languages.

On the fourth day of our northbound sailing, after crossing the Arctic Circle, an "Arctic Circle baptism" ceremony was held outside on Deck 8. Allow a crewmember in a creepy Neptune costume to dump a ladle full of ice water down the back of your shirt, and you'll get a free shot to warm you up.

On the last night, Otto Sverdrup docked near Berlevag for about 15 minutes to challenge fleetmate Nordkapp to a friendly competition. Armed with balloons, streamers, banners, Norwegian flags and all manner of decorations, each ship assembled its crew and passengers on deck to scream, shout, wave, and cheer to see which vessel could be the loudest. As far as we know, there was no official winner, but it was a lot of fun, complete with music, dancing, and crewmembers banging pots and pans while dressed as Vikings -- an interesting display, to say the least.

Otherwise, you're expected to make your own fun by reading, relaxing and taking in the passing scenery.