There are 207 cabins in four main categories: Expedition Suites, Arctic Superior, Polar Outside and Polar Inside. The majority are 107 square feet and décor is Scandinavian-efficient, with light woods, white walls, and navy and red accents. All outside cabins have blackout blinds, although the Arctic light can seep in around the edges.

Storage space is excellent. There's a 115/230-shaver outlet -- otherwise it's all 230-voltage and requires a European adaptor.

Maid service is once a day, in the morning. There's no turn-down service, room service or safe. If you want your valuables kept under lock and key, the team at reception have a safe place where they can be stored. Other facilities can vary from cabin to cabin, even within the same category. For example, some suites and superior cabins have mini bars.

None of the cabins on lower decks 2 and 3 have been refurbished. As a result, they look slightly tired in comparison to those on the upper decks, but they're nevertheless clean and well-maintained.

MS Nordnorge has four interconnecting cabins and three cabins that are accessible for wheelchair users.

Interior: The majority of Polar Inside interior cabins are on deck 3, although a few can also be found on decks 5 and 6. Most cabins accommodate at least two people, in double beds, bunk beds, singles or sofa beds. Several also have a third bed that converts into a sofa for daytime seating. Inside cabins on deck 3 tend to be slightly smaller than their outside counterparts.

Oceanview: Outside cabins fall within the Polar Outside and Arctic Superior categories, and are marginally larger than interior ones. Those on lower decks 2 and 3 may have a porthole instead of a window. Some have limited or restricted views. Several Polar Outside cabins sleep three people.

Four oceanview cabins on deck 3 interconnect (good for families) and there are also three wheelchair accessible cabins on deck 3 which have extra wide doors and larger bathrooms, as well as alarm systems. The accessible cabins are the only lower deck cabins to have TVs.

All oceanview cabins on decks 5 and 6 have been smartly refurbished, have TVs and boast large windows. Cabins on deck 5 overlook the Promenade Deck, but the windows are tinted so that passers-by can't see in. Most of these cabins have double beds, although some do sleep three. A perk of Arctic Superior cabins (the top non-suite cabin category) is that they come with tea and coffee-making facilities.

Balcony: Some upper deck Expedition Suites boast a private balcony.

Suite: All Nordnorge's Expedition Suites are on deck 5 or 6 and have tea and coffee-making facilities. No milk is provided (it's a cultural thing -- Norwegians don't tend to add milk to hot drinks), but the staff at the Multe Bakery will provide a small jug if asked.

The mini-suites and suites are by far the most superior and spacious accommodation available. They have a small lounge area adjacent to the bedroom with a large plant and a TV. Light is excellent (thanks to large windows with unobstructed views) and suite guests receive souvenirs to take back home with them, including a thermal blanket and a bathrobe.

The refurbishment has also delivered two mini-suites that accommodate four people -- a good economy option for families.