"I had come to appreciate the scenery, rather than look at it through a window, and this deck always enabled you to find somewhere with a reasonable amount of shelter from wind to be outside and see it at it's best from the front, behind, or side.Only a handfull of people of the 500 or so passengers had kitted out properly for being outside on the journey...."Read More
Our cabin had a constant noise level of approximately 80 dB during cruising, which we measured with a sound meter app. It also had strong and constant vibration. Noise was even higher during loading and unloading operations in ports. We could not sleep at all --it was a nightmare--, since 80 dB is similar to the sound of your vacuum cleaner or being near the wings on an airplane. The noise level ...
We sailed on the Nordlys from Bergen to Kirkenes northbound for 6 nights. We had booked an outside cabin midships Deck 6 with a slightly obstructed view by life rafts so that we didn't have anyone walking past as you would on Deck 5. A couple of days before sailing we were contacted by the Ships Tour guides and offered a suite as an upgrade for a much reduced rate - which we decided to take up. ...
we chose to travel on Hurtigruten Bergen-Kirkenes-Bergen because many years ago my in laws did the same trip and said it was the best trip they had ever done, and if we ever found ourselves in Norway we should do it too!
Well, we found ourselves in Norway....
Firstly it is not a cruise in any sense, but a working ferry. Do your research before you book. Our cabin was fine - but basic - the ...
This was a "bucket list" item, to see the coastal scenery of Norway.
Every day had an almost endless abundance of raw natural beauty, with many jaw dropping moments, whether it was the midnight sun bursting from behind cloudy/moody mountains, majestic views of hundreds of miles of partially snow-clad mountains and fjords, or Orca gently gliding through a bay.
The food exceeded all ...
We were so grateful for the great time we had on board - thanks to the cruise team we had the holiday of a lifetime!
There was absolutely nothing to complain about, but many points to praise:
+ the staff were always cheerful, friendly, hardworking and efficient - they really made you feel welcome and showed genuine interest to make this holiday the best experience you could have
+ very ...
Wanted real Norwegian experience- visiting local places, travelling with locals
Wonderful cabin, junior suite
Fab bathroom & great shower
Amazing views from room
Great food, plenty choice. Managed allergies
The crew were great
Advice re swimming. Tours pricey but good
Alcohol very expensive at least £45 for a bottle of wine. There are options on board that give a bottle a day ...
We had seen this cruise advertised in the newspapers quite a lot and knew several people who had been on it. This one is different from other cruises as the ship has a schedule to meet to fulfil its obligations to the Norwegian government. We liked the idea of stopping at ports several times a day (and night!) and seeing lots of different places.
We booked through ROLCruise and the price ...
This Hurtigruten coastal cruise has been on my "bucket list" for 38 years, and now we made it from 16 June to 21 June of 2022. It has always been marketed as something extra, particularly on landscape beauty and food onboard. The landscape did not disappoint us, but everything around the food and restaurants are just worse than bad. Nordlys were lacking 3 chefs on our cruise, but that should not ...
a massive breakfast buffestwith everything you can think of. great and helpful staff. amazing view of the coastline and ocean. clean, friendly staff, clean cabins, great but sometimes pricy food, cool excursions. I eally enjoyed the cruise and its expeditions, the guides, the staff on the cruise ship, the morning greetings. I especially enjoyed the breakfast buffet and its’ free seating. The ...
Embarkation good, welcome snack
Cabin comfortable and good window onto Deck 5
Need to be a GOOD sailor, 12 metre waves and constant rolling was quite challenging for some!
Shower room clean, shampoo etc rather too high for little folk!
Ship spacious and interesting, deck7 lovely for views when the weather permitted
We would have appreciated an afternoon cake/cookie with our cup of ...