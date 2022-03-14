Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Nordlys

we chose to travel on Hurtigruten Bergen-Kirkenes-Bergen because many years ago my in laws did the same trip and said it was the best trip they had ever done, and if we ever found ourselves in Norway we should do it too! Well, we found ourselves in Norway.... Firstly it is not a cruise in any sense, but a working ferry. Do your research before you book. Our cabin was fine - but basic - the ...