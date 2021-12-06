Delicious pastries at the Multe Bakery
Photo Credit: Bore da
Excursion to the North Cape
Photo Credit: Bore da
Fine dining in the restaurant
Photo Credit: Bore da
Stunning coastal scenery
Photo Credit: Bore da
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
57 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
A wonderful Norwegian Coast experience.
"My daughter and I loved our cruise on MS Nordkapp on the Norwegian Coastal Express.I can heartily recommend Hurtigruten and the Norwegian Coastal Express on MS Nordkapp...."Read More
Joyce Whitehead avatar

Joyce Whitehead

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

Filters

1-10 of 57 Hurtigruten Nordkapp Cruise Reviews

A wonderful Norwegian Coast experience.

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Nordkapp

User Avatar
Joyce Whitehead
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

My daughter and I loved our cruise on MS Nordkapp on the Norwegian Coastal Express.The scenery is absolutely stunning - not for nothing is it called the World's Most Beautiful Voyage; this is perfectly true. I took over 450 photos, and that doesn't include the ones on my phone! We wanted to see the Northern Lights (a treat for my 80th birthday) and we saw them three times. We were always alerted ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Amazing cruise along Beautiful Norway.

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Nordkapp

User Avatar
room 216
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I used to be a tour leader in Scandinavia for over 20 years but i had never done a trip with Hurtigruten. I was Not disappointed . I had a fantastic time. The food was outstanding, the crew amazing and nothing (in my view) beat the beautiful Norwegian coast. Not only do you get to experience the beauty of a nation of sailors but you get to see daily life of people along the coast. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Exceeded my expectations.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Nordkapp

User Avatar
Bore da
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I have never been on a cruise before but knew that I would not be interested in a large ship with lots of nightlife/entertainment. I wanted to enjoy the scenery and to be on a ship small enough to be able to walk off in as many ports as possible. I travelled on a package which included a charter flight from Manchester. The visit had been booked in 2020 for travel in 2021 but postponed due to COVID ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Fantastic coastal cruise.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Nordkapp

User Avatar
adickinson
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was our third attempt at our Coastal Cruise with Hurtigruten, due to the pandemic. First off, Hurtigruten looked after us very well with the cancellations and we were happy to wait until the spring. My wife and I had a fabulous time, we were amongst the youngest on board, being in our thirties, however we did not feel out of place at all. Hurtigruten are not cruise liners, these are ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Exceeded our expectations

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Nordkapp

User Avatar
DGEG
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This sailing has on our bucket list for a number of years and we booked it before Covid. Despite the wait it certainly did not disappoint! The friendliness of the crew, the spacious cabin, the saunas and jacuzzis and other facilities, the extensive menu and delicious food, the excellent excursions, informative lectures and the limit on passenger numbers were absolutely perfect. The ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Fantastic experience once we were on board, prior to travel, less so

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Nordkapp

User Avatar
Fatboykerr
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Overall a wonderful experience with varied weather, scenery and a variety of different places to see. However, the communication from Hurtigruten prior to travel was very poor, many things changed with Covid including the entry regulations in the 2 weeks before we travelled but none of this was communicated to us by the company. We travelled expecting to be tested on arrival, to fill an entry form ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Beautiful sceneries along the Norwegian coast

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Nordkapp

User Avatar
Svend
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our original booked trip (May 2020) with Hurtigruten was cancelled due to the pandemic. Also our next booking in 2021 was cancelled for the same reason. We decided then to book a cruise during winter time as we had a hope to see the Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) during our trip. Unfortunately the weather was not on our side, and also an excursion to North Cape was cancelled (the road was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Amazing Adventure

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Nordkapp

User Avatar
Norway1st
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My first cruise and not disappointed. Firstly, i need to say the destination was amazing and the purpose of my cruise. The staff knowledable, friendly, helpful and fun. There was a full and varied variety of excursions (weather and covid restrictions permitting) The food was was local, fresh and beautifully cooked, presented and served. The cabin was on the small side but were clean and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Tough

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Nordkapp

User Avatar
Sheychen
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I wanted to see the Northern Lights. I saw some vague mist which my camera saw as green. So that was a disappointment. I think more than half our ports were cancelled because of bad weather and there were many days we were stuck on the ship without any stops at all. I should have got off at Kirkness. As a vegetarian, I had no choice of meals. I was having a hard time. I was feeling ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Overpriced Northern Lights Experience

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Nordkapp

User Avatar
Daisy and Gaylord
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to see the Northern Lights (which we did, on one night) and visit places of interest and fjords of Norway. We knew we would be on a working post-boat, not really a cruise ship and that it would be quite dark and possibly poor weather, at times. However, bearing in mind the 'cruise ship' cost we thought not enough thought had been given to passengers not wanting to pay the extortionate ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Find a Nordkapp Cruise from $1,664

Any Month
Other Hurtigruten Ship Cruise Reviews
Lofoten Cruise Reviews
Lofoten Cruise Reviews
Trollfjord Cruise Reviews
Vesteralen Cruise Reviews
Nordstjernen Cruise Reviews
Maud Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.