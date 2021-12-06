My daughter and I loved our cruise on MS Nordkapp on the Norwegian Coastal Express.The scenery is absolutely stunning - not for nothing is it called the World's Most Beautiful Voyage; this is perfectly true. I took over 450 photos, and that doesn't include the ones on my phone! We wanted to see the Northern Lights (a treat for my 80th birthday) and we saw them three times. We were always alerted ...
I used to be a tour leader in Scandinavia for over 20 years but i had never done a trip with Hurtigruten. I was Not disappointed . I had a fantastic time. The food was outstanding, the crew amazing and nothing (in my view) beat the beautiful Norwegian coast.
Not only do you get to experience the beauty of a nation of sailors but you get to see daily life of people along the coast. The ...
I have never been on a cruise before but knew that I would not be interested in a large ship with lots of nightlife/entertainment. I wanted to enjoy the scenery and to be on a ship small enough to be able to walk off in as many ports as possible. I travelled on a package which included a charter flight from Manchester. The visit had been booked in 2020 for travel in 2021 but postponed due to COVID ...
This was our third attempt at our Coastal Cruise with Hurtigruten, due to the pandemic. First off, Hurtigruten looked after us very well with the cancellations and we were happy to wait until the spring.
My wife and I had a fabulous time, we were amongst the youngest on board, being in our thirties, however we did not feel out of place at all.
Hurtigruten are not cruise liners, these are ...
This sailing has on our bucket list for a number of years and we booked it before Covid. Despite the wait it certainly did not disappoint! The friendliness of the crew, the spacious cabin, the saunas and jacuzzis and other facilities, the extensive menu and delicious food, the excellent excursions, informative lectures and the limit on passenger numbers were absolutely perfect.
The ship was ...
Overall a wonderful experience with varied weather, scenery and a variety of different places to see. However, the communication from Hurtigruten prior to travel was very poor, many things changed with Covid including the entry regulations in the 2 weeks before we travelled but none of this was communicated to us by the company. We travelled expecting to be tested on arrival, to fill an entry form ...
Our original booked trip (May 2020) with Hurtigruten was cancelled due to the pandemic. Also our next booking in 2021 was cancelled for the same reason. We decided then to book a cruise during winter time as we had a hope to see the Northern lights (Aurora Borealis) during our trip.
Unfortunately the weather was not on our side, and also an excursion to North Cape was cancelled (the road was ...
My first cruise and not disappointed. Firstly, i need to say the destination was amazing and the purpose of my cruise. The staff knowledable, friendly, helpful and fun. There was a full and varied variety of excursions (weather and covid restrictions permitting) The food was was local, fresh and beautifully cooked, presented and served.
The cabin was on the small side but were clean and ...
I wanted to see the Northern Lights. I saw some vague mist which my camera saw as green. So that was a disappointment.
I think more than half our ports were cancelled because of bad weather and there were many days we were stuck on the ship without any stops at all.
I should have got off at Kirkness.
As a vegetarian, I had no choice of meals.
I was having a hard time. I was feeling ...
We wanted to see the Northern Lights (which we did, on one night) and visit places of interest and fjords of Norway. We knew we would be on a working post-boat, not really a cruise ship and that it would be quite dark and possibly poor weather, at times.
However, bearing in mind the 'cruise ship' cost we thought not enough thought had been given to passengers not wanting to pay the extortionate ...