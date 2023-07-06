  • Write a Review
Fridtjof Nansen Review

4.5 / 5.0
19 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Jeannine Williamson
Contributor

Carrying a maximum of 530 passengers, MS Fridtjof Nansen is the second of Hurtigruten's purpose-built expedition vessels and is the near-identical twin sister of MS Roald Amundsen.

Built at the Kleven Verft shipyard in Norway, and with ultrastylish interiors, the 20,889-tonne vessel combines Scandi-cool comforts with a rugged, environmentally friendly vessel designed to primarily sail in Antarctica and Greenland. The battery hybrid-powered propulsion system saves up to 20 percent on fuel consumption.

Passengers will find a raft of green policies in place, such as no single-use plastics and a request to fill up water containers -- provided free -- from drink stations around the ship. There are recycling bins in all cabins and items such as hair dryer bags and some crew uniforms are made from recycled materials. There is the option to hang a "we stay green" sign outside the door to skip having your stateroom cleaned and towels washed. Additionally, there are opportunities to join beach cleans at ports of call.

The people that sail with Hurtigruten tend to be mature outdoor types with a keen interest in nature. They come from a variety of countries, including the U.K., mainland Europe and the U.S.

There are 265 outside cabins, half of them with balconies, and they come in three main categories. Some cabins have sofa beds to accommodate families and the largest suites have hot tubs. There are accessible cabins but no single cabins.

Aside from the Explorer Lounge, the main heart of the onboard experience is the Science Center, an edutainment venue where passengers and crew meet to create a deeper understanding of the areas explored. Depending on the sailing, the crew includes up to 22 knowledgeable expedition staff who mingle with passengers at mealtimes, host lectures and workshops and accompany shore expeditions, providing a very immersive experience in the destinations being visited.

MS Fridtjof Nansen has three restaurants, a lecture theatre, library, sauna, gym, spa, outdoor pool and hot tubs, and free Wi-Fi.

Pros

Exciting expedition sailings to remote areas with a superb enrichment programme

Cons

Minimal evening entertainment

Bottom Line

Expedition cruising with high levels of comfort

About

Passengers: 530
Crew: 154
Passenger to Crew: 3.44:1
Launched: 2020
Shore Excursions: 204

Sails To

Baltic Sea, Canada & New England, Antarctica, South America, USA, Alaska, Europe

Sails From

Reykjavik, Ushuaia, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso, Buenos Aires, San Diego, Vancouver, Puerto Caldera, Hamburg, Callao, Lima, Lisbon

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Two restaurants

  • Wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner

  • 24/7 tea and coffee station

  • Daily excursions and onboard activities

  • Water and complimentary bottle

  • Gym and sauna

  • Expedition jacket

  • Loan of boots and trekking poles

  • Wi-Fi

  • Gratuities

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Dinner in the Lindstrom restaurant (free for suite passengers)

  • Bar drinks

  • Spa treatments

  • Optional excursions

Fellow Passengers

All passengers share a sense of discovery and many will eschew mainstream cruising on large ships. Some passengers are very well-travelled while others will be embarking on an expedition sailing for the first time. The main requirement is to have a sense of adventure and be reasonably fit for getting in and out of the Zodiacs used on excursions. They are a friendly crowd and happy to share tips on photography and chat about places they've visited. Although the ship has no facilities for children, and you are unlikely to see any on term-time expeditions, there are special sailings with activities for youngsters.

Onboard announcements on the ship are in English.

Fridtjof Nansen Dress Code

There is no dress code and the main benchmark is to pack outdoor all-weather gear -- thermal undergarments, thick socks, fleeces, hiking trousers, breathable layers, hats, gloves, scarves, sunglasses and so forth. Hurtigruten provides a high-performance expedition parka for passengers to keep and thermal boots to loan for the duration of the sailing.

There is no requirement to dress for dinner and many passengers don jeans, casual trousers and jumpers. Some smarten up a bit more, particularly for the Lindstrom restaurant which is complimentary for suite passengers and open to other passengers for a fee.

Although it is a Scandinavian tradition, going naked in the sauna is not allowed!

More about Fridtjof Nansen

Where does Fridtjof Nansen sail from?

Fridtjof Nansen departs from Reykjavik, Ushuaia, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso, Buenos Aires, San Diego, Vancouver, Puerto Caldera, Hamburg, Callao, Lima, and Lisbon

Where does Fridtjof Nansen sail to?

Fridtjof Nansen cruises to Reykjavik, Akureyri, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), St. Paul, Dutch Harbor, Kodiak, Seward, Sitka, Wrangell, Vancouver, Half Moon Cay, Buenos Aires, Santiago (Valparaiso), Puerto Natales, Lisbon, Port Angeles (Washington), Santa Barbara, San Diego, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Huatulco, Acajutla, Corinto, San Juan del Sur, Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Quepos, Lima, Hamburg, Lerwick (Shetland Islands), Ferrol, and Saint-Malo

How much does it cost to go on Fridtjof Nansen?

Cruises on Fridtjof Nansen start from $2,105 per person.
Fridtjof Nansen Cruiser Reviews

Trip of a Lifetime - Expedition Staff Made it Happen

Antarctica is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure and the Expedition staff on Fridtjof Nansen made our dreams come true!Read More
donselard002

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

An exploration up the western Greenland coast from Iceland.

Fridtjof Nansen is an excellent ship being only a couple of years old.Read More
Boots62

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Incredible Trip

We were on the Fridtjof Nansen Antarctic Circle Expedition from February 7 to 23, 2023. The ship usually carries 500 passengers, but there were fewer than 300 people on our trip.Read More
Christina94063

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Fantastic Iceland

Wine and beer was free and plentiful with meals We did 2 paid excursions to the Myvatn warm baths and Top of the Diamond from Akureyri.We boarded in Reykjavik and it was a little chaotic - a free for all.Read More
AngieKP

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

