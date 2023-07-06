Interior: The majority of Polar Inside interior cabins are equally distributed across Decks 4, 6 and 7. Most cabins accommodate two people -- a few have double beds, but the majority have one single bed and one convertible sofa. There is one interior cabin which has four single beds (made up of two bunk beds) which makes a great economical choice for a family. Ocean View: Outside cabins fall within the Polar Outside and Arctic Superior categories, and are marginally larger than interior ones. Those at the front of Deck 4 have portholes, but the rest have windows. Be warned that some cabins on Decks 6 and 7 have limited or blocked views due to being situated behind life boats, so if you don't want a blocked view, you must choose a specific cabin before sailing. Several Polar Outside cabins sleep three people (more than 20 on Deck 6 and 14 on Deck 7), and there's a good range of interconnecting cabins which are particularly good for families. Four wheelchair-accessible cabins can be found on Deck 6 -- all sleep three people and have extra wide doors and larger bathrooms, as well as alarm systems. Outside cabins on Deck 6 all overlook the Promenade Deck, so if you're uneasy about passengers being able to peek in through your window, perhaps select a different deck. In truth, it's very hard to see into these cabins (it requires a lot of voyeuristic intent), and the solution is probably to just close your curtains if you're in that cabin and not worry about it.

Suites: All Expedition Suites are on Decks 6 and 8. Five upper deck Expedition Suites at the back of Decks 7 and 8 are the only accommodations with private balconies which have outside seating areas with enough space for two or three people. All suites have double beds, tea/coffee-making facilities and mini-bars. No milk is provided (it's a cultural thing -- Norwegians don't tend to add milk to hot drinks), but you can get some from the Bistro on Deck 5 or from the bar on Deck 8. The mini-suites and suites are, by far, the most superior and spacious accommodation available, and all are entitled to a daily waiter-served breakfast in Lindstrom as well as a bottle of prosecco at check-in. Owner's suites have a small lounge area adjacent to the bedroom and Deck 8's suites have bathtubs as well as a shower. Light is excellent (thanks to large windows with unobstructed views) and suite passengers receive small souvenirs which can be taken home. Good options for families include two grand suites which interconnect with an Arctic Superior cabin as well as one owner suite which interconnects with a Grand Suite. Grand Suites boast either bay windows or balconies, with curtains to separate the sleeping area from the lounge. Owner's Suites have balconies and lounges which are separate from the bedrooms.