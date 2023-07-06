*Editor's note: MS Maud is the new name for the MS Midnatsol, which was due to have a multimillion refurbishment in 2020/2021. However, due to the pandemic, that refurb has been delayed until 2023. As part of the refurb, the ship will get new-look public areas using natural Scandinavian materials including wool, pine, birch, oak, and granite; as well as refreshed cabins and suites. *

Best for: Adventurous couples or friend groups looking for outdoor experiences and great food

Not for: Guests looking for lots of family activities, onboard entertainment or night life

Bottom Line: The ideal way to experience the Norwegian or British coastline in depth and with passion

MS Maud is Hurtigruten's first U.K.-based ship, operating from Dover. From November through March, it offers a 15-day round-trip to Norway, from Stavanger to Honningsvag, for the North Cape. Come spring, it offers round-trip sailings from Dover to the west coast of Scotland, calling in at the Isle of Man, Isles of Scilly, Ireland and the Western Isles. This 528-passenger vessel (originally "Midnatsol"), is named after Roald Amundsens "Maud" from 1917. The original Maud got its name from the first Queen of modern-day Norway. The ship has a dedicated Expedition Team on hand, consisting of an expedition leader, whale and dolphin watcher, a geologist, a micro-bioligist, an historian and a photographer. Built in 2003, Maud is the sister ship of Trollfjord, designed in the function-over-frills style that's expected of expedition ships. Despite a refurbishment being planned for 2023, many of the public areas (the atrium, lounges and amphitheatre where lectures are held) still sparkle as if new and are an appealing place to spend time after a busy day hiking an icy mountain or kayaking the glassy waters of a fjord. Especially divine are the top decks' two outdoor hot tubs -- a perfect spot to enjoy the scenery come rain, snow or shine. The ship is designed for viewing, and there are plenty of comfortable places in the public areas to take in the breathtaking views of Norway's or Scotland's dramatic coastline. Indeed, just about everywhere on the ship comes with a view, including the sauna and gym. Food onboard is exceptional. In Norway whilst breakfast is always a buffet, lunch and dinner are more frequently waiter-served set menus. Wine and beer are included at lunch and dinner. The ship is classified as part of Hurtigruten's Expedition fleet of sips, and although it follows the route of the classic Coastal Voyage, it does not stop as frequently nor does it go as far (the ship returns at the North Cape, rather than Kirkenes). In Norway, expect long periods at sea, with short port stops (often just the afternoon). You also won't get that eclectic mix of locals using it as a ferry, or other nationalities -- this is an all-Brit ship and the crew are primarily Filipino, rather than Norwegian (as you'd find on the Coastal Express). It's also worth noting that this ship does not have a Cruise Director or entertainment in the form of shows -- a lecture or port talk is what passes for evening fun. Overall, if you're after a unique, adventurous cruising experience and enjoy being active in nature, then an expedition cruise on MS Maud is the ideal choice.

Health & Safety

Before boarding

Proof of a full vaccination.

Completed Passenger Locator Form, required by the Norwegian government to enter Norway. You will be sent a QR code instantly via email which you must show it to officials at Dover (note this is only relevant if you are on the Norway-bound cruise).

Proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before boarding (at your own expense).

Pre-boarding antigen test (at cruise line's expense). You will take this once you arrive to the port. Results will come in roughly 10 minutes.

Onboard

Masks in all public spaces

Social distancing

Capacity limits in all bars and restaurants

Capacity limits in the theater

Sanitizing stations shipwide

Off the ship

Independent shore excursions are allowed

What's Included

Breakfast, lunch and dinner including beverages (house beer and wine, sodas, and mineral water) in restaurant Aune

A la carte restaurant Lindstrom included for suite guests

Complimentary tea and coffee

Complimentary Wi-Fi on board. Be aware that we sail in remote areas with very limited connection. Streaming is not supported.

Complimentary reusable water bottle to use at water refill stations on board

English speaking Expedition Team who organise and accompany activities on board and ashore

Range of included excursions

What's Not Included