Review for a Arctic Cruise on Maud

It was a magical trip! The crew was perfect, everything extremely well organized. My cabin was good enough for 1 person but not sure for 2. Food was delicious and they were amazing in taking care of my special dietary needs. We were very lucky with the weather as well and we were able to land in the majority of the planned stops. It was the last trip from MS MAUD to west Greenland and it was ...