As expected the crew were fantastic and the itinerary excellent. BUT overall the experience did not meet expectations, especially considering what it cost. The demographic ratio of the passengers, with over 75% being Chinese speaking and the rest 'westerners', had at times a negative impact on the cruise. Only buffet meals with much of the food having an Asian focus, with result of no 'a la carte' ...
It was a magical trip! The crew was perfect, everything extremely well organized. My cabin was good enough for 1 person but not sure for 2. Food was delicious and they were amazing in taking care of my special dietary needs.
We were very lucky with the weather as well and we were able to land in the majority of the planned stops. It was the last trip from MS MAUD to west Greenland and it was ...
A fantastic cruise, seriously let down by the cabin.
We are experienced cruisers, 20+ over the years on a variety of cruise lines. This was an expedition cruise to Iceland. Very different to most other cruises, the ship called at fascinating small ports or harbours and in the majority of cases we were tendered in on small Zodiacs, which was fun and meant we visited places the bigger ships ...
This cruise was absolutely fantastic.
The staff were friendly and helpful. The expeditions were super well organised and extremely interesting. The expedition crew were so knowledgeable, informative, funny and inspiring! Best science lessons I have ever experienced! Field trips are so exciting - for any age! The underwater drone was fascinating especially when looking at shipwrecks and the sea ...
Having travelling with Hurtigruten previously and had an excellent experience, we chose them for the Northern Lights trip.
The trip was excellent with different excursions and a a superb expedition team making the whole trip informative, inspiring and interesting. During the visit we managed to see the Northern Lights as well as stunning scenery, whales and other wildlife and go on ...
We chose the ultimate winter expedition for the number of days and stops in the cruise up the Norwegian coast, and also for the Northern Lights promise. The ship is perfect for visiting the fjords annd sails through some epic scenery that larger cruise ships could not access. The ship is maintained in excellent and very clean condition it’s smaller size also made for a more relaxing and friendly ...
We were sent a link by Hurtigruten to fill in this review.
We purchased this cruise after watching a channel 5 documentary on Hurtigruten Norwegian Cruise. What we got is NOT what we watched on TV or the itinerary we booked as per the photos on this review. Hurtigruten are not an easy company at all to contact or deal with so be aware of this fact please.
Once on board Maud it becomes very ...
Hurtigruten’s “Expedition” series cruises are half-way between a traditional cruise and an adventure expedition. The food is top class, plentiful and well managed but the choice of restaurants, bars and dining experiences is limited. The on-board entertainment centres around lectures, craft activities etc and there are no “shows” or anything of the like. There is no casino. The focus is on ...
I wanted to see the Northern Lights and the Norwegian fjords and felt Hurtigruten was the best company to provide this. Furthermore, Hurtigruten offers a free 7 day cruise if the Northern Lights are not seen.
Hurtigruten did not disappoint. We saw the Northern Lights on two occasions and with Hurtigruten's long experience sailing in the Norwegian fjords the crew was able to avoid bad weather ...
This was a three week Expedition Voyage into the Arctic and Svalbard. We were most certainly not on a cruise being 'entertained'. It was a voyage of discovery, where every day we learnt something new. The itinerary changed on an almost daily basis, due to the weather, and other external factors. But the expedition team coped well with the frequent need to re-plan landings.
Some days we ...