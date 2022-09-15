MS Maud taken from the expedition Zodiac
Photo Credit: JB37
Twin beds with port hole.
Photo Credit: JB37
Town completely closed on the port TBC why would we stop here Hurtigruten?
Photo Credit: 5seatxtrail
Not suitable for persons with mobility issues
Photo Credit: 5seatxtrail
Featured Review
Greenland is top top! HX positively surprised me!!
"It was the last trip from MS MAUD to west Greenland and it was really magical!It was a magical trip!..."Read More
Happy traveler 07 avatar

Happy traveler 07

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

In many ways a disappointment

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Maud

User Avatar
Keen Expeditioners
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As expected the crew were fantastic and the itinerary excellent. BUT overall the experience did not meet expectations, especially considering what it cost. The demographic ratio of the passengers, with over 75% being Chinese speaking and the rest 'westerners', had at times a negative impact on the cruise. Only buffet meals with much of the food having an Asian focus, with result of no 'a la carte' ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Greenland is top top! HX positively surprised me!!

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Maud

User Avatar
Happy traveler 07
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It was a magical trip! The crew was perfect, everything extremely well organized. My cabin was good enough for 1 person but not sure for 2. Food was delicious and they were amazing in taking care of my special dietary needs. We were very lucky with the weather as well and we were able to land in the majority of the planned stops. It was the last trip from MS MAUD to west Greenland and it was ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Excellent - except the cabins

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Maud

User Avatar
Teddygate
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A fantastic cruise, seriously let down by the cabin. We are experienced cruisers, 20+ over the years on a variety of cruise lines. This was an expedition cruise to Iceland. Very different to most other cruises, the ship called at fascinating small ports or harbours and in the majority of cases we were tendered in on small Zodiacs, which was fun and meant we visited places the bigger ships ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Fabulous expedition cruise

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Maud

User Avatar
JB37
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This cruise was absolutely fantastic. The staff were friendly and helpful. The expeditions were super well organised and extremely interesting. The expedition crew were so knowledgeable, informative, funny and inspiring! Best science lessons I have ever experienced! Field trips are so exciting - for any age! The underwater drone was fascinating especially when looking at shipwrecks and the sea ...
Sail Date: January 2023

An excellent trip, made interesting and exciting by the expedition team.

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Maud

User Avatar
alwil101
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Having travelling with Hurtigruten previously and had an excellent experience, we chose them for the Northern Lights trip. The trip was excellent with different excursions and a a superb expedition team making the whole trip informative, inspiring and interesting. During the visit we managed to see the Northern Lights as well as stunning scenery, whales and other wildlife and go on ...
Sail Date: January 2023

An amazing adventure into the winter wonderland

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Maud

User Avatar
DavidS1962
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the ultimate winter expedition for the number of days and stops in the cruise up the Norwegian coast, and also for the Northern Lights promise. The ship is perfect for visiting the fjords annd sails through some epic scenery that larger cruise ships could not access. The ship is maintained in excellent and very clean condition it’s smaller size also made for a more relaxing and friendly ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Not good

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Maud

User Avatar
5seatxtrail
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were sent a link by Hurtigruten to fill in this review. We purchased this cruise after watching a channel 5 documentary on Hurtigruten Norwegian Cruise. What we got is NOT what we watched on TV or the itinerary we booked as per the photos on this review. Hurtigruten are not an easy company at all to contact or deal with so be aware of this fact please. Once on board Maud it becomes very ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Great way to experience coastal Norway

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Maud

User Avatar
Cascode
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Hurtigruten’s “Expedition” series cruises are half-way between a traditional cruise and an adventure expedition. The food is top class, plentiful and well managed but the choice of restaurants, bars and dining experiences is limited. The on-board entertainment centres around lectures, craft activities etc and there are no “shows” or anything of the like. There is no casino. The focus is on ...
Sail Date: December 2022

One of the best cruises I have been on.

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Maud

User Avatar
Dave Stillman
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I wanted to see the Northern Lights and the Norwegian fjords and felt Hurtigruten was the best company to provide this. Furthermore, Hurtigruten offers a free 7 day cruise if the Northern Lights are not seen. Hurtigruten did not disappoint. We saw the Northern Lights on two occasions and with Hurtigruten's long experience sailing in the Norwegian fjords the crew was able to avoid bad weather ...
Sail Date: October 2022

A Fantastic Expedition, not a Cruise

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Maud

User Avatar
MikeS19
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was a three week Expedition Voyage into the Arctic and Svalbard. We were most certainly not on a cruise being 'entertained'. It was a voyage of discovery, where every day we learnt something new. The itinerary changed on an almost daily basis, due to the weather, and other external factors. But the expedition team coped well with the frequent need to re-plan landings. Some days we ...
Sail Date: September 2022

