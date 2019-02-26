The cabin in its full extent.
Crossing Arctic Circle
1-10 of 31 Hurtigruten Lofoten Cruise Reviews

Service in a time of dufficulties

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Lofoten

User Avatar
florencesm
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The ship is stylish and whilst old still offers a comfortable, low key holiday. The staff were second to none, especially as they were dealing with the ever-changing unprecedented ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Eventful, adventurous, atmospheric sea voyage through the Norwegian archipelago

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Lofoten

User Avatar
Hurtighurtig
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Already the third winter trip with one of the old, small, listed ship of the Hurtigrute. The mood on the Norwegian coast is particularly romantic at this time: every day is like Christmas day. However, violent storms and hurricanes must be expected in winter. The MS Lofoten has no stabilizers, so the ship can have violent movement. But it is very safe! Living together on board is very ...
Sail Date: December 2019

It couldn't be better!

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Lofoten

User Avatar
kaba05
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I planned his travel with this old, but excellent Lady and her friendly and competent crew along Norway's coasts and the cities, to see the Northern Light an have fantastic meals an dinners, to meet new freinds on board. For deseased people this ship isn't a good idea: no lifts and many stairs! The whole crew incl. the captain and the officers are friendly an help to made all my wishes becomes ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Wonderful days on a wonderful ship.

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Lofoten

User Avatar
Sofafrosch
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The Ship is wonderful. The cabins are small but enough. The dining was extremely good. I can't say something about the excursions, because i was on tour with a broken arm and it was to dangerous for me to make excursions. So I was only on the ship. The excursions were to expensive for my opinion because they are short. The service was really good. I think I will do this tour again next year. The ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Backpacker experience at premium price

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Lofoten

User Avatar
ngataringa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Classic ship on iconic route - what could be better? A lot, as it turns out: The route does not offer much fjord experience, mostly you trundle coast-wise behind the outlying islands. Most places the time in port is too short for sightseeing. Once in open seas, this little ships rocks. And rolls. Keep your seasickness pills handy. The company has a museum at its place of origin. Don't expect to ...
Sail Date: August 2019

What a wonderfull journey!!!

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Lofoten

User Avatar
DianaJanssen
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Starting in Kirkenes on the lovely MS Lofoten. Wonderfull euthentic ship! Beautifull cabin and friendly (hard working) staff. Breakfast, lunch and diner where also good and tasty. I did the excursions: breakfast at the Artic Circle, horseriding at the Lofoten and the RIB boat with the midnightson :-) Very nice!!! Also I was very lucky with the wether. 6 days, beautiful, most of the ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Amazing crew

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Lofoten

User Avatar
FleaRowe
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Cabin/ship I was very disappointed with the standard of this ship. I appreciate it is the oldest in the fleet but it look tired and our cabin was cramped and basic, especially the shower. Having previously sailed on the Midnastol there is no comparison with the Lofoten but the price was the same without the facilities. The public rooms appear tired and with a full ship there is very ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Classic Voyage Bergen-Bergen

Review for a Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Lofoten

User Avatar
Kevgy
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The MS Lofoten crew were brilliantly friendly and helpful and several passengers were so fond of the ship and crew that they were on a repeat voyage. Unfortunately, I was not to become so endeared to the ship. MS Lofoten is a 55 year old Ferry. It was designed as a Ferry. It was built as a Ferry. It is operated as a Ferry. Many people (and cargo) use it as a Ferry. It is not a “cruise” ship. ...
Sail Date: July 2019

A classic boat on a classic voyage - a trip to the almost forgotten past

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Lofoten

User Avatar
enggeol
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The MS Lofoten is definitely not your normal cruise ship and very much all the better for it in my view. It is probably the only ship on the seas running year round for those who would not want to be on or seen on a cruise ship and is probably unsuitable for those who want all the conveniences on a modern cruise liner. It cannot carry passengers with mobility issues as there no lifts and a ...
Sail Date: April 2019

So perfect !

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Lofoten

User Avatar
Flodeb
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Everything was perfect... The staff was really nice, the food is so good (eat king crab !), the trip (south to north) was perfect and so beautiful (even if there was lot of cloud and didn’t see northern light..), they keep some tradition and this is so important and so nice. The excursions was perfect with a good organisation. I did the nordkapp and sled dog at kirkenes. It was so funny and ...
Sail Date: February 2019

