All meals in the restaurant, which spans the width of the ship, are included in the fare if booking a complete roundtrip voyage or the full one-way voyage between Bergen and Kirkenes. The food is good mid-level restaurant cooking, and the choices are both Norwegian specialties and standard international cuisine. Table allocation is made at check-in on the pier, and tables are arranged for mostly four and six people with half placed by a large window. It's a charming room with original Norwegian paintings depicting maritime scenes and earlier Hurigruten ships. Reservations apply to dinner only, and unless the ship is full, there will be only one sitting.

Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.) is a buffet, and choices include typical boiled and scrambled eggs, bacon and beans, several varieties of Norwegian-style marinated herring, and European cold meats and cheeses, plus cold cereal, bread, muffins, juices, coffee and tea. Lunch (12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.) usually offers two hot dishes, such as a stew and vegetarian selection, soup, quiche, sandwich fixings and breads with fruit and soft drinks. The served dinner (7:30 p.m.) is a set three-course meal (no choice) of an appetizer or soup; main course, such as grilled fish, roast chicken or roast beef; and a sweet dessert with or without a sauce or ice cream.

With the smaller number of passengers on this ship, the food is often very well prepared. Special diets and food allergies are catered to with advance notice.

Wine and beer are extra, and, because of high Norwegian taxes, they're also expensive. Passengers may bring aboard their own alcohol for consumption in their cabins but not in the restaurant or public rooms.

Additionally, the cafe aft of the main restaurant has a long row of tables set next to windows and sells meals, snacks and drinks to all passengers (including the deck passengers). Those with meals included may additionally purchase food and refreshments there. There is no room service.