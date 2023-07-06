If you're used to standard cruise cabins with twin beds that can convert to a queen or king, you may be disappointed to discover that the majority of this ship's cabins are very tight in dimensions, and most contain upper and lower berths. Because Lofoten is an older vessel, cabins will vary in size, layout and berth configuration, even within the same category.

Only seven cabins have two lower beds (one converts to a sofa during the day), full views and private bathroom facilities. These include categories N (75 to 140 square feet) and A2 (86 square feet) on the Saloon Deck.

Twenty cabins on B Deck are cozy outsides (65 to 86 square feet, also considered category A2), each with a small porthole, upper (folds up) and lower (sofa) beds, twin closets and drawers, a small table and stool, and a moderate-size shower room with toilet and basin. Deadlights may be placed over the porthole during rough seas.

The D category (54 to 75 square feet) includes both insides and outsides, and, in effect, they have the dimensions of a railway sleeping compartment with washbasin only and shared shower and toilet facilities along the corridors. Two Category J cabins (75 square feet) are by the bulkhead and have a very limited view. Category I cabins (65 to 107 square feet) are insides, and the larger ones have four berths. They also lack private facilities.

Cabins are assigned in advance to roundtrip passengers; for others, the category will be guaranteed but the exact cabin number will be allocated once onboard.

Cabins do not have phones, fridges, TV's, radios and the other usual cruise ship amenities. The ship has no elevator, and no cabins are wheelchair accessible.