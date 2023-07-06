Entertainment & Activities

The entertainment is limited to the scenery, socializing with fellow passengers and board games available in the lower forward lounge. The Panorama Lounge remains popular late in the evening during extended periods of daylight. The bar, aft of the cafe, is a popular spot after dinner. During the summer months, passengers also gather in a wind-protected glass-enclosed section of the Boat Deck that faces aft. When two Hurtigruten ships are in port together, passengers may visit the other ship simply by presenting themselves at the gangway. It is a popular activity that usually occurs twice on both the northbound and southbound legs.

While there is no formal enrichment program, the courier makes announcements in English and German to note scenic landmarks or lighthouses or to alert passengers when another Hurtigruten ship is about to pass, an event that occurs every 12 hours.

Trips ashore may be booked online in advance of sailing or with the cruise director onboard at reception. The offerings vary with the seasons. For instance, the bus trip to the North Cape won't operate in winter when the access road is closed, but passengers will see it from the ship. Dog-sledding operates in winter only. The voyage into the deep Geirangerfjord operates from mid-April to mid-September, and passengers can add on a shore excursion to the top of the fjord and a half-day bus ride through the countryside back to Alesund. Some excursions are operated while the ship is handling the cargo in port, and others may start out in one port and later rejoin the ship in another.