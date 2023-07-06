Cabins are decorated in white and taupe, with maroon accents, taupe sofas and blond wood. All have two Sealy Premium Euro-top twin beds that can be configured into a queen, several closets and shelves, a nightstand for each side of the bed, a vanity with chair and a mini-bar. Baggage can be stored underneath the bed, and each cabin has European and American outlets, as well as USB outlets near the bed.

In-room entertainment consists of a wall-mounted flat-screen TV with a full complement of channels, including MSNBC, CNBC, ESPN, BBC, the Comedy Channel and FOX News. An array of on-demand movies, including recent releases, are available. An ice bucket is in every cabin, and all cabins also receive replenished fresh fruit.

Bathrooms have Corian countertops and sinks, a shelf and a medicine cabinet. Most showers come with a full bathtub -- unusual for cabins under suite level. Another plus -- the shower curtain has a liner to avoid the dreaded cling. Included bath amenities for most cabins are Elemis-branded bar soap, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and body lotion. You'll find a hair dryer tucked in the vanity.

Interior: Inside cabins range from 151 to 233 square feet and are located on Decks 1 and 4 through 8, as well as 10.

Ocean-view: Ocean-view cabins are 174 to 180 square feet and are located on Decks 1 and 4 through 6.

Balcony: Balcony cabins range from 212 to 359 square feet, including balcony, and are located on Decks 4 through 8, as well as 10. The standard balcony is large enough for two chairs with ottomans and a small table. Our cabin, 4164, and neighboring 4166 had larger-than-usual balconies, thanks to their position near a crew closet; our balcony was roomy enough for a lounger, in addition to the chair and table. Cabins at the very back of the ship also have larger balconies.

Suites: Signature suites range from 372 to 384 square feet and are located on Decks 5, 6 and 8. These rooms have a premium duvet, a pillow menu, separate shower and bathtub, a dual vanity, a sofa bed that pulls out for another person and larger balconies. There are also fresh flowers, binoculars and an umbrella available for use.

Neptune Suite cabins range from 500 to 712 square feet and are located on Decks 4 through 8. These rooms have a king-sized bed, separate shower and bathtub, dual sinks, walk-in closet, a double sofa bed that pulls out for two people and larger balconies. Other cabin perks include a Bluetooth-enabled Bose sound system, complimentary mimosas with in-suite breakfast, an expanded line of Elemis products and an in-suite coffee and espresso machine.

The largest suites on Zuiderdam are the two Pinnacle Suites, each 1,150 square feet, including a sizable balcony. They are located on Deck 7 and include a living room, a dining room, a king-sized bed, a dressing room, a double sofa bed for two people, private stereo system, a refrigerator, a microwave and a guest bathroom. Other cabin perks include a Bluetooth-enabled Bose sound system, complimentary mimosas with in-suite breakfast, an expanded line of Elemis products and an in-suite coffee and espresso machine.

Passengers in Neptune and Pinnacle suites have access to the Neptune Lounge, with a concierge and complimentary snacks, on Deck 7. Other amenities include complimentary binoculars and umbrella use during the length of the voyage, corsages and boutonnieres for formal night, priority seating, bottled water and hors d'oeuvres before dinner, priority embarkation and debarkation, high tea served in the room on request and laundry, pressing and dry cleaning.