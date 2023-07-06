All cabins aside from inside rooms also have a love seat or convertible sofa, either a twin or double depending on room category.

Bathrooms, while tight, have plenty of storage space including two wall-mounted soap dishes and a mirrored medicine cabinet with three shelves. Wall-mounted dispensers of Elemis shampoo, conditioner and bath gel can be found in the shower. All cabins except inside rooms have a full bathtub/shower combo. The combos have shower curtains, which are not too clingy.

All rooms also come with twice daily housekeeping, including a turn-down service that comes with two chocolates and a towel animal. Fresh fruit is available by request, as is ice and shoeshine service.

There is a selection of connecting and accessible cabins in most cabin categories.

Inside: Ranging in size from 151 to 233 square feet (for an accessible room), inside cabins come with two twin beds that can be pushed together to form a queen.

Ocean-view: Ocean-view cabins range in size from 174 to 180 square feet and only differ from inside cabins in that they have a full bathtub and shower combo, and a picture window for views of the outside. Some ocean-view cabins have partially or fully obstructed views; check the description of the cabin before booking.

Balcony: Balcony rooms are larger than ocean views, ranging in size from 212 to 359 square feet (including the balcony). As with most other cabins, they come with two twin beds that can be pushed together to form a queen, plus they have a bathtub/shower combo, floor-to-ceiling windows and a sitting area with loveseat or sofa bed. Balconies feature two chairs with matching footrest (essentially a two-piece lounger) and a small table. The deluxe veranda category (typically aft cabins) features larger balconies.

Suite: Westerdam has three categories of suites onboard. All include binoculars for use during the sailing, a pillow menu and concierge service. During the ship's 2017 refurb all suite bathrooms received a face-lift with new marble countertops and wall and floor tiling, as well as mirrored medicine cabinets.

Signature Suites (approximately 372 to 384 square feet) are the ship's entry-level suite category. They feature two twin beds that can be converted to a queen, a bathroom with a two-sink vanity, full-sized whirlpool bath with shower plus a separate shower stall, and a large sitting area with twin-sized sofa bed. Balconies feature chairs and a small cocktail table.

Neptune Suites range from 500 to 712 square feet, including the balcony and can hold up to four people. Two single beds that can be pushed together to form a king-sized master bed, plus the sitting area has a double sofa bed. Also in the sitting area are a wet bar, coffee and espresso machine, a glass table and extra armchairs. The bathroom has a two-sink vanity, a full-sized whirlpool bath with shower, plus an additional shower stall. In between the main room and the bathroom is a small sitting area with extra closet space and makeup desk. There's more than enough storage space for four people with several closets and lots of drawers tucked away throughout the space. The oversized balcony has two two-piece loungers, a dining table with four chairs and a small cocktail table.

The ship's two Pinnacle Suites are each approximately 1,150 square feet (including the balcony) and feature a bedroom with a king-sized bed, separate living room with double sofa bed, dining space, microwave and refrigerator, guest half-bath and dressing room. The bathroom has an oversized whirlpool bath with shower, along with an additional shower stall, while the balcony has its own whirlpool.

In addition to the previously mentioned suite perks, cruisers staying in Neptune and Pinnacle suites also get priority boarding for tenders; special disembarkation service; free mimosas with in-suite breakfast orders; exclusive use of the Neptune Lounge; an expanded selection of Elemis bath amenities; free laundry, pressing and dry cleaning throughout the sailing; free bottled water provided at embarkation; fresh corsages and boutonnieres on the first formal night; cold hors d'oeuvres served before dinner upon request; and in-suite high tea service upon request.