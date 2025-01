Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Holland America Rotterdam

I'll start by saying that the Rotterdam is a beautiful ship. The size is wonderful for getting from one end to the other easily. The artwork on every level is fascinating. There are, however, other pretty ships available, so if you're under the age of 75, pick one of those. My husband and I are mid to late 50s, so we're not 27 year olds looking for nonstop entertainment. But *some* ...