Exclusive to the Pinnacle Class ships (Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam), are 12 Single Ocean Views and 32 Family Ocean Views. While the Singles are admittedly small, at 127-square-feet, they provide an affordable, supplement-free option for single travelers. The Family Ocean views have a third berth that opens from the ceiling and, taking a cue from Disney, two bathrooms — one with shower and sink and another with bathtub/shower, sink and toilet.

What to Expect in the Rooms on Rotterdam

Like most ships, Rotterdam has a choice of Verandah (balcony) Suites and cabins, Ocean View Cabins with a picture window and Interiors. All, such as the 228-square-foot Verandah Stateroom we occupied on recent back-to-back Norway cruises, are intelligently designed, with a veritable smorgasbord of electrical outlets that include three American plugs, two European style plugs and one USB port by the desk, plus one American plug and one USB port on each side of the bed(s). Adjustable bedside reading lights are a thoughtful plus for those who want to enjoy a late read without disturbing their cabin mate.

The closets had ample space for our wardrobes, although the closet doors and bathroom door open into each other, so be careful to coordinate dressing times with your traveling companion to avoid bruised fingers and hands. Full sized umbrellas and bathrobes are provided for use during the cruise.

Holland America’s popular Mariner's Dream Beds, which are tall enough to accommodate suitcase storage beneath, boast firm and comfortable Euro-Top mattresses and pillows are available in down and foam. Navigating the television remote was frustrating and not “intuitive” but there was a good variety of television programming and a selection of complimentary movies, old and new. Provided news outlets, when a signal was available, were BBC, MSNBC and Fox but no CNN.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Rotterdam

Most guests want their living quarters to have access to fresh air and open vistas of the sea, which Rotterdam provides in spades, with a range of balcony cabins and suites.

For those who don’t mind a bit of extra movement in moderate to rough seas, rooms at the front and back ends of the ship offer spectacular views over the bow and ship’s wake.

The ship’s most popular accommodations, 748 Verandah (balcony) staterooms, measure between 228- and 405-square-feet, come with two twins (that convert to a queen) and a small sitting area with a desk. 38 offer Spa amenities (Yoga Mats, ’Elemis Revitalize Me’ toiletries, and special turn down chocolates) and are located at the top of the ship on forward Deck 10.

104 Vista Suites measure between 260- and 356-square-feet and have floor-to-ceiling windows and an inverted layout with the sitting area off the entrance and a bedroom (with two twins or a queen) that opens onto the verandah. The bathroom has a shower with a massage head. Signature and Vista Suite guests are provided with fresh flowers and binoculars for use during the cruise.

14 Signature Suites measure between 393- and 400-square-feet. They feature floor-to-ceiling windows with a verandah, a sitting area and a bedroom (with two twins that convert to a queen or king), a bathroom with a dual sink vanity, a whirlpool bath with shower and separate shower.

45 Neptune Suites measure between 465- and 502-square-feet and feature full length windows with a verandah that is twice the length of those in a typical Verandah Stateroom, a large sitting area and a bedroom with two twins that can convert to a king. There are dual sinks in the bathroom, which can either have a whirlpool bath with separate shower or just a separate shower.

Pinnacle and Neptune Suite guests have their own coffee/espresso machines, upgraded Elemis amenities, complimentary laundry and dry cleaning, exclusive access to the Neptune concierge lounge and dining at Club Orange. Other perks exclusive to these top two categories include priority embarkation, tendering and dining/seating requests, in addition to all the amenities provided in lower categories. The Pinnacle and most Neptune Suites are concentrated on Deck 7 near the Neptune Lounge.

At the top end of the tier, the 1,290-square-foot Pinnacle Suite is like a large apartment with a spacious living room that has a sofa bed, a separate dining room (with a pantry, microwave and refrigerator), a bedroom with a king-sized bed, a sprawling verandah with a private whirlpool and a marble bathroom with whirlpool tub and separate shower, in addition to a guest bathroom with sink and toilet. Guests in this exclusive abode are provided with a private concierge.

Cabin Bathrooms on Rotterdam

Bathroom lighting is excellent and sink dispensers include Elemis brand soap and moisturizer, while shower dispensers provide Elemis brand shampoo, conditioner and bath gel. The massage head shower tap controls are intuitive and easy to use and there is a thoughtful bar for ladies to put their feet on when shaving legs. Solid glass shower doors (versus none or curtains) open into the shower and a clothesline is provided.

Most suites have large bathrooms with dual vanities and some have separate whirlpool tubs with shower and/or an additional shower, along with upgraded amenities in Pinnacle and Neptune categories.

Cabins to Avoid on Rotterdam

Those with motion sickness issues would do best to avoid the farthest forward and top deck accommodations. That said, on our cruise, there was very little discernible movement, even in moderate to semi-rough seas, thanks to Rotterdam’s size and use of stabilizers.

Due to the ship’s sponson (the ducktail that extends from the stern at the waterline), there is an occasional shudder during certain sea conditions that can be felt in the farthest aft staterooms. And for those who might be sensitive to noise bleeding through from the Music Walk, it would be best to avoid staterooms on the forward half of Deck 1.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget: The most affordable staterooms are 275 Interiors that are located throughout the ship.

Splash: Why not try a Spa Suite or Stateroom located near the Greenhouse Spa?

Splurge: The ultimate room is, of course, the Pinnacle Suite with its own balcony with a whirlpool, a private concierge and all sorts of extra perks.

Family: The Family Ocean View staterooms on Deck 1 are ideal for families, providing an extra berth that descends from the ceiling and two bathrooms.