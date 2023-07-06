Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Rotterdam

Rotterdam’s main theater is the 714-seat World Stage, a state of the art, 270-degree almost-theater-in-the-round, with hi definition LED screens that extend well into the room’s perimeter.

Shows included BBC Earth presentations backed with live classical music from the Lincoln Center Stage players and high decibel productions with pre-recorded contemporary music performed by a troupe of live dancers and, occasionally, live singers. It was all technically dazzling but after a couple shows, the overall spectacle lost its wow factor by relying too much on digital effects, making one pine for the old fashioned, 3-dimensional stage sets and more organic song and dance stagings of yore.

Not to be missed by ship lovers and HAL fans is Origin Story, a fascinating and often heartwarming tribute to Holland America’s 150-year history hosted by the Cruise and Travel Director, which was shown on the first night, with an encore performance on the final day at sea.

Daily Things to Do on Rotterdam

Daytime activities run a gamut from classes in the Fitness Center (some free, others not), Pickleball and Basketball sessions on the Sports Court, Card Games, Quizzes and Trivia and various courses in the Greenhouse Spa that, let’s face it, usually end up pitching product or services.

There are also occasional performances by the excellent classical musicians in the Lincoln Center Stage. This is all in addition to the available dining options, open deck areas, use of the Library and just stealing away in a quiet corner to regenerate or read.

The Navigator App is, of course, available to those who prefer to go paperless but the ship still offers printed programs, which are delivered to the cabin on the night prior, usually with a chocolate and, on select nights, an artfully crafted towel animal.

Nightlife on Rotterdam

Before the Music Walk venue was first introduced aboard Rotterdam’s Pinnacle Class sister ship, Koningsdam, in 2014, HAL ships were considered low key in the nightlife department. Evenings used to be all about dinner, perhaps a quiz, a mainstage show and cabaret style performances in either the Piano Bar or Explorer’s Lounge. After that, a lively few would cap things off in the nightclub.

Of course, the new Rotterdam’s evenings still include quizzes, dinner, cocktail music and the main show, but all of these activities now set the stage for the Music Walk, which has given HAL’s Baby Boomer and Gen X sets a chance to literally get down and boogie to their favorite music, be it Rock, Disco, R&B, Country, Jazz or Pop, performed live.

Located on Deck 2, directly aft of the World Stage, Music Walk is a cluster of venues curated in various partnerships HAL has with Billboard and Rolling Stone magazines, Blues legend B.B. King and the Lincoln Center.

Billboard on Board has back-to-back pianos and a pair of live singers who perform Billboard magazine pop and country chart hits from the 1950’s to present day.

Directly across from Billboard on Board is the Rolling Stone Rock Room, where a live band belts out favorite rock hits.

Just aft of this pair of rooms is the Lincoln Center Stage, where classical recitals (Mozart, Musica Latina, etc.) are performed, mostly in the afternoon or early evening.

Later, this space, which has a balcony level on Deck 3, becomes the B.B. King’s Blues Club, where Blues, Jazz, R&B and Disco rule the airwaves. If you are lucky, on your cruise, B.B. King’s will feature singer Chantal Levine, whose voice and charisma easily made her the most popular performer on board, despite some very talented competition. Without exception, each night, the Music Walk venues filled up in advance, with their standing room only crowds grooving well into the wee hours. Far more so than the big shows, this was the epicenter of Rotterdam’s energy and excitement factor.

The Casino is located on Deck 3, directly aft of the World Stage. A spiral staircase in its center connects it with the Music Walk on Deck 2. The Casino has its own bar area on the starboard side and banks of slots (from penny to $5 machines and video poker) throughout. There are various tables for Black Jack, Craps, Three Card Poker, Texas Hold ‘Em and Roulette games. On our European-based cruise, smoking was permitted but on U.S.-based cruises, this is a non-smoking venue.

Rotterdam Ship Bars and Lounges

The bar and drink options on Rotterdam are numerous. Holland America offers several drink packages that are priced on a duration of cruise, daily rate that is applied to all adults sharing a stateroom.

The Coca Cola Package includes unlimited fountain sodas at $8.00 per person, per day plus a 15 percent service charges for each purchase.

The Quench Package covers all non-alcoholic drinks like juices, energy drinks, bottled water, sodas and coffee and espresso drinks for $17.95 per person plus an 18 percent service charge per day for duration of cruise.

The Signature Beverage Package covers up to 15 beverages priced at $11 or less per day. Sharing, of course, is not permitted and all guests ordering alcoholic beverages must be over 21. Pricing is $54.95 per person, per day plus 18 percent service charge. Does not include alcohol purchased in the signature shops, mini-bar, in-room dining or at Half Moon Cay.

The Elite Drink Package covers all drinks priced at $15 or under, including all covered in the Quench Package. Pricing is $59.95 per person, per day plus 18% service charge. Note for Signature and Elite purchases, if a drink costs more than the price limit, the full amount is charged without deducting the price limit allowed per drink.

Our Picks

Rotterdam’s bars each have their own distinct personality and, in many cases, themed bar menus. Here are a few fun picks.

For Ship Lovers: Exclusive to Rotterdam and soon to be installed on her sisters, the Half Moon Bar only has five bar stools but stretches aft into the adjoining passage, where window seating offers mesmerizing sea views. Like the Grand Dutch Cafe, this is another great place for people watching as guests make their way to and from the Dining Room. The menu here is themed around HAL’s 150-year history. Since it is named for their most legendary ship, which was built in 1938 and is featured on the HAL logo, why not try the Nieuw Amsterdam, which is basically a Manhattan with its original Dutch name.

For Something Exotic: Head up to Tamarind on aft Deck 10 for stunning views over the stern in black lacquer surrounds that would be right at home on the Bund in Shanghai. Drinks include the Wasabi (made with Momokawa Silver Sake, Iychee liqueur, lemon, agave syrup and orange juice) and The Far East Legacy (Absolut Mandarin, Asian Pear Sake, St. Germaine Liqueur, Cointreau and peach puree).

For The Soul Singer: Even between its vibrant music sets, B.B. Kings is an elegant space with a large central dance floor and stage, plus a balcony, to boot. Groove under its spindly chandeliers to a festive Rhythm and Blues (Bulleit Bourbon, Monin Ginger syrup, honey syrup, fresh strawberries, lemon juice and house-made Angostura bitters)

For The Ultimate View: Arguably with the best views on the ship, with a handsome model of the S.S. Rotterdam of 1959 and paintings by maritime artist Stephen Card of past Rotterdams for bonus points, the Explorer’s Lounge can’t be beat. Full length windows on three sides from the perspective of Deck 12 make anything here, from the simplest wine by the glass to a mixologist Dale de Groff created specialty, taste sublime.

For A Sip Overlooking the Pool: By day or night, the Panorama Bar on starboard Deck 10 was the hangout for those who enjoyed the buzz of the Lido Pool directly below, a quick nosh at the New York Deli and Pizza next door and a view of the nightly Movie By The Pool.