I don’t know if HAL is trying to cut costs or if it is just Eurodam but we go every January on a Caribbean HAL ship and this has been the worst overall yet. They seem to be cutting back on food and drinks everywhere. The LIdo food is more like cafeteria food and the amount you get is a struggle constantly. They don’t allow anyone to get their own drinks anymore, so getting tea or coffee involves ...
Currently on board Westerdam with my 2 daughters - their first cruise and my 21st ( mainly solo) to celebrate my 80th birthday - its only a number! A friend with us also and we all have our own staterooms. I shared my first three cruises and never again!
HAL is ideal for my age group and my daughters in their 50’s are loving it. They're not party animals but love music, cocktails and food as do ...
We did back to back startind Dec 22nd in Singapore then again Jan 4th, a total of 41 days planned and not sure if we will stick it that long. On the positive side the crew are great, happy, polite and well trained, the food is good, not great but the working times of the buffet and main dining room are very restricted. Ontbe negative with one exception the Rolling Stone Lounge band the ...
There were no bands to speak of in BB King's and none in the Ocean Bar. BB King's has been turned into a Karaoke Club style venue for most of the evenings. New Year's Eve and formal night entertainment were completely dead and duds. Staff said there will be no more entertainment and dancing in the Ocean Bar from now on. Spa manager is rude and would not honor mariner member discounts for ...
My cruise reviews are generally a collection of random thoughts. DH and I are 55 and we have an 18-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son.
My full cruise history is in my signature. This was our 2nd cruise with HAL and 2nd cruise on Eurodam. We last sailed HAL in 2011. We really enjoyed our 2011 cruise and thought dining and service was exceptional. My kids who were 4 and 5 at the time, ...
Regrettably, there were so many things wrong with this cruise, I could only cover 3-4 points in the space slotted. I would strongly recommend to look for another cruise line and stay away from Mazatlan and Cabo until They clean up their act.
Koningsdam food service was poor quality. Some staff had gloves some did not. They each handled your food. And on day two my stomach felt poor. The ...
The staff was great, the room was amazing. The food got boring and bland. The activities onboard and the music was so basic, stereotypical and outdated that it had a dusty luster. I had the drink package and upgraded my drinks often to top shelf and specialties, but they were inconsistent, very cheap sugary recipes, and not balanced. The app needs serious work, I am a very tech savvy 40something ...
We had a large family group celebrating an 80th birthday. We chose HAL because it was good for the older people in our party and offers traditional cruising. We have been on HAL several times before. This cruise was a disappointment. The entertainment was poor, particularly in the main theater. The entertainers were all second/third rate. Dining was a disappointment in that there were few ...
The food on the cruise was quite mediocre and left much to be desired. As someone who is gluten-free, I was particularly disappointed with the quality and variety of the options available. While the ship itself is undeniably beautiful and well-appointed, and the entertainment offerings were enjoyable, there were several aspects of the experience that fell short. The average age of passengers ...
I'll start by saying that the Rotterdam is a beautiful ship. The size is wonderful for getting from one end to the other easily. The artwork on every level is fascinating. There are, however, other pretty ships available, so if you're under the age of 75, pick one of those.
My husband and I are mid to late 50s, so we're not 27 year olds looking for nonstop entertainment. But *some* ...