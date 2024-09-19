Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oosterdam

We just disembarked from the Oosterdam yesterday and I wanted to let you know how our trip went. First of all this was our 5th cruise with HAL and our 2nd voyage on the Oosterdam. While she is aging a bit we still enjoyed the ship and most of the amenities. Especially the cabin with a bathtub! Our stateroom however is badly in need of replacement of the outdoor furniture. On our the 2nd ...