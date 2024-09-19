Photo Credit: Kerim137
Do NOT load HAL navigator with Google Play.

Review for a South America Cruise on Oosterdam

User Avatar
Jayjay p
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Do not use google play to install navigator! my andriod kept getting a message about not being compatible. I was so upset. pissed!! google play has a bug. the guest services "expert" loaded it using google chrome from the hal site. 3. Minutes. it has worked flawlessly since. now we can send texts immediately to each other about where we are at. Onboard. Only issue is the size of ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Excellent experience in the two-week S. America

Review for a South America Cruise on Oosterdam

User Avatar
Kerim137
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

2024 South America cruise. Chose cruise for its itinerary. Oosterman proved a very pleasant surprise. Entire ship was in excellent condition. Activities - good mix and didn't feel bored for the two-week cruise. - good excursions mix for active and less active participants. Did enjoy the reiver rafting, expected lazy river and got level 3 white water rafting. Other, active excursions were ...
Sail Date: December 2024

MEDIOCRE AT BEST!

Review for a South America Cruise on Oosterdam

User Avatar
Mac76
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Old ship in need of interior repairs yet the Captain and Ship's Operations were very professional. The "Entertainment" was almost nonexistent. It was mediocre at best. Our stateroom was just below the Lido Deck and was at times noisy. The Stewards were excellent and attentive. Cartegena, Columbia could be ok but the vendors are more aggressive than any other port. The butter seemed rancid and ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Nightmare on the rust bucket

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Oosterdam

User Avatar
Marubin
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship is in such a state of disrepair. Leaks all around, soiled carpet all decks, terrible food a selection, toilets were inoperable misc times but one time for about 5 hours without notification of work being done. I might sound like a major complainer but I've been on Holland America twice before. Once for 17 days to Hawaii and back and to Europe last May. No complaint for those, food ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Solo Traveler Loves the HAL Oosterdam

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Oosterdam

User Avatar
Retired in PNW
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I sailed a solo trip from Athens (Piraeus) to Ft Lauderdale, 25 days, on Oosterdam. IT WAS WONDERFUL for me, just what I needed. I read reviews extensively before booking and some of what other reviewers grumbled about is true: the decor is quite outdated and really needs refreshing but it’s not dirty or unkempt. The ship exterior is in a constant state of maintenance with every port stop ...
Sail Date: October 2024

A Demise of a once good Cruise company.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Oosterdam

User Avatar
PNeptune
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the worst Holland America cruise I have done. Which is sad as I have been loyal now for 10 years. The ship is run down and poorly cleaned. I recall staff in Lido self serve polished and washed the skirting all around the s acting areas and food service areas. Now never seen them being cleaned and they are dirty with multiple spillages. The whole ship looks shabby. There seems to be less ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Fantastic Itinerary, But Quality Issues Exist

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Oosterdam

User Avatar
Cornhogio
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Entertainment was first class. The accommodation, entertainment, and itinerary were superb. The service in the bars wasn't as prompt as I expected. It is fairly obvious that Holland America is cutting costs on food as well. The food quality is not up to the standard that I've previously experienced on Holland America. The Italian specialty restaurant served a pasta dish with sausage, and I ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Wonderful Croatia

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Oosterdam

User Avatar
doobieb
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This eas a good cruise experience. We enjoyed the food, the wonderful onboard staff, our cabin, and the gym facilities. Our verandah room was just as expected and we were able to use the verandah every day because of warm daily temperatures. We enjoyed a great room service breakfast every day before hitti g the gym. The gym had everything that we needed and it was never very crowded. We were ...
Sail Date: September 2024

A cruise of 2 parts.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oosterdam

User Avatar
JoFo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This ship was very clean and tidy. Our room was a good size for the two of us and well appointed. All staff were most professional and friendly. The meals st the main dining room were mostly very tasty and of a good quality. The events at the World Stage were great, however, each session only went for 45 mins. With the last show commencging st 9 pm. The main problem on board is that the ship ...
Sail Date: September 2024

21 night Mediterranean Odyssey from Barcelona

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oosterdam

User Avatar
509ers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just disembarked from the Oosterdam yesterday and I wanted to let you know how our trip went. First of all this was our 5th cruise with HAL and our 2nd voyage on the Oosterdam. While she is aging a bit we still enjoyed the ship and most of the amenities. Especially the cabin with a bathtub! Our stateroom however is badly in need of replacement of the outdoor furniture. On our the 2nd ...
Sail Date: September 2024

