Do not use google play to install navigator! my andriod kept getting a message about not being compatible. I was so upset. pissed!! google play has a bug. the guest services "expert" loaded it using google chrome from the hal site. 3. Minutes. it has worked flawlessly since. now we can send texts immediately to each other about where we are at. Onboard.
Only issue is the size of ...
2024 South America cruise. Chose cruise for its itinerary. Oosterman proved a very pleasant surprise. Entire ship was in excellent condition.
Activities
- good mix and didn't feel bored for the two-week cruise.
- good excursions mix for active and less active participants. Did enjoy the reiver rafting, expected lazy river and got level 3 white water rafting. Other, active excursions were ...
Old ship in need of interior repairs yet the Captain and Ship's Operations were very professional. The "Entertainment" was almost nonexistent. It was mediocre at best. Our stateroom was just below the Lido Deck and was at times noisy. The Stewards were excellent and attentive. Cartegena, Columbia could be ok but the vendors are more aggressive than any other port. The butter seemed rancid and ...
This ship is in such a state of disrepair. Leaks all around, soiled carpet all decks, terrible food a selection, toilets were inoperable misc times but one time for about 5 hours without notification of work being done.
I might sound like a major complainer but I've been on Holland America twice before. Once for 17 days to Hawaii and back and to Europe last May. No complaint for those, food ...
I sailed a solo trip from Athens (Piraeus) to Ft Lauderdale, 25 days, on Oosterdam. IT WAS WONDERFUL for me, just what I needed. I read reviews extensively before booking and some of what other reviewers grumbled about is true: the decor is quite outdated and really needs refreshing but it’s not dirty or unkempt. The ship exterior is in a constant state of maintenance with every port stop ...
This was the worst Holland America cruise I have done. Which is sad as I have been loyal now for 10 years. The ship is run down and poorly cleaned. I recall staff in Lido self serve polished and washed the skirting all around the s acting areas and food service areas. Now never seen them being cleaned and they are dirty with multiple spillages. The whole ship looks shabby. There seems to be less ...
Entertainment was first class. The accommodation, entertainment, and itinerary were superb. The service in the bars wasn't as prompt as I expected. It is fairly obvious that Holland America is cutting costs on food as well. The food quality is not up to the standard that I've previously experienced on Holland America. The Italian specialty restaurant served a pasta dish with sausage, and I ...
This eas a good cruise experience. We enjoyed the food, the wonderful onboard staff, our cabin, and the gym facilities. Our verandah room was just as expected and we were able to use the verandah every day because of warm daily temperatures.
We enjoyed a great room service breakfast every day before hitti g the gym. The gym had everything that we needed and it was never very crowded.
We were ...
This ship was very clean and tidy. Our room was a good size for the two of us and well appointed. All staff were most professional and friendly. The meals st the main dining room were mostly very tasty and of a good quality. The events at the World Stage were great, however, each session only went for 45 mins. With the last show commencging st 9 pm. The main problem on board is that the ship ...
We just disembarked from the Oosterdam yesterday and I wanted to let you know how our trip went.
First of all this was our 5th cruise with HAL and our 2nd voyage on the Oosterdam. While she is aging a bit we still enjoyed the ship and most of the amenities. Especially the cabin with a bathtub! Our stateroom however is badly in need of replacement of the outdoor furniture.
On our the 2nd ...