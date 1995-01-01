  • Newsletter
Oosterdam Photos

4.0 / 5.0
1,072 reviews

Cabins

Ocean-View Cabin

26 photos

Accessible Ocean-View Cabin

31 photos

Signature Suite

51 photos

Pinnacle Suite

71 photos

Interior Cabin

20 photos

Neptune Suite

45 photos

Balcony Cabin

55 photos

Cabins - Member

132 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Lido Bar

8 photos

Canaletto

13 photos

Ocean Bar

59 photos

Neptune Lounge

19 photos

Explorer's Lounge

8 photos

Sea View Bar

6 photos

Pinnacle Bar

20 photos

Vista Dining Room

88 photos

Dive-In

19 photos

Explorations Cafe

44 photos

Lido Market

61 photos

Gallery Bar

23 photos

Pinnacle Grill

67 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

41 photos

Activities And Events

Lincoln Center Stage

12 photos

Screening Room

14 photos

Digital Workshop

24 photos

Steel Drums Class

6 photos

Quiz Night

10 photos

Casino

61 photos

Wines Around the World

16 photos

Atrium

25 photos

Sail-Away

51 photos

Theater

100 photos

Deck Games

18 photos

Billboard Onboard

46 photos

Queen's Lounge

70 photos

Crow's Nest

50 photos

Activities And Events - Member

47 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Sky Deck

54 photos

The Retreat

54 photos

Sea View Pool

103 photos

Promenade Deck

39 photos

Lido Pool

124 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

18 photos

Family

The Loft

15 photos

Club HAL

29 photos

Spa And Fitness

Fitness Center

27 photos

Sports Court

12 photos

Spa

56 photos

Thermal Pool

38 photos

Beauty Salon

20 photos

The Ship

Ship Exterior

6 photos

Sliding Dome Cover

20 photos

Shops

56 photos

Photo and Video Gallery

23 photos

Board Room

16 photos

Art Gallery

16 photos

Ship Services

15 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

51 photos

Conference Rooms

40 photos

The Ship - Member

75 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

94 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

81 photos

