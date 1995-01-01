Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Deals
Find a Cruise
Reviews
News
Cruise Tips
Home
Holland America Line
Oosterdam Photos
Oosterdam Photos
4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1,072 reviews
36 Awards
Photos
Overview
Reviews
Dining
Activities
Photos
Cabins
Decks
Overview
Reviews
Dining
Activities
Photos
Cabins
Decks
Facebook
Pinterest
Twitter
Cabins
Ocean-View Cabin
26 photos
Accessible Ocean-View Cabin
31 photos
Signature Suite
51 photos
Pinnacle Suite
71 photos
Interior Cabin
20 photos
Neptune Suite
45 photos
Balcony Cabin
55 photos
Cabins - Member
132 photos
Restaurants And Bars
Lido Bar
8 photos
Canaletto
13 photos
Ocean Bar
59 photos
Neptune Lounge
19 photos
Explorer's Lounge
8 photos
Sea View Bar
6 photos
Pinnacle Bar
20 photos
Vista Dining Room
88 photos
Dive-In
19 photos
Explorations Cafe
44 photos
Lido Market
61 photos
Gallery Bar
23 photos
Pinnacle Grill
67 photos
Restaurants And Bars - Member
41 photos
Activities And Events
Lincoln Center Stage
12 photos
Screening Room
14 photos
Digital Workshop
24 photos
Steel Drums Class
6 photos
Quiz Night
10 photos
Casino
61 photos
Wines Around the World
16 photos
Atrium
25 photos
Sail-Away
51 photos
Theater
100 photos
Deck Games
18 photos
Billboard Onboard
46 photos
Queen's Lounge
70 photos
Crow's Nest
50 photos
Activities And Events - Member
47 photos
Pools And Sun Decks
Sky Deck
54 photos
The Retreat
54 photos
Sea View Pool
103 photos
Promenade Deck
39 photos
Lido Pool
124 photos
Pools And Sun Decks - Member
18 photos
Family
The Loft
15 photos
Club HAL
29 photos
Spa And Fitness
Fitness Center
27 photos
Sports Court
12 photos
Spa
56 photos
Thermal Pool
38 photos
Beauty Salon
20 photos
The Ship
Ship Exterior
6 photos
Sliding Dome Cover
20 photos
Shops
56 photos
Photo and Video Gallery
23 photos
Board Room
16 photos
Art Gallery
16 photos
Ship Services
15 photos
Hallways, Stairways and More
51 photos
Conference Rooms
40 photos
The Ship - Member
75 photos
Other
Miscellaneous - Member
94 photos
Shore Excursion - Member
81 photos
Find an Oosterdam Cruise from $759
Departure Month
Any Month
Any Destination
Destination
Any Ship
Ship
Search Deals
Email me when prices drop