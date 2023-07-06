You can also expect massage showerheads, makeup mirrors, hair dryers, Elemis-brand bath amenities (dispensers in the shower for shampoo, conditioner and body wash), flat-screen TVs with a DVD player, a safe and a desk in all cabins. Two single beds can be converted to a queen-sized and vice versa. Cabinet and drawer space is plentiful, and some rooms have a curtain that separates the bedroom from the small hallway that leads to the closets and bathroom. We liked this touch, especially at night, as it blocks out the light from the bathroom and the entryway. We were less fond of the shower curtain, which was a bit clingy.

We noticed Wi-Fi routers on the ceiling of our cabin, so it was no surprise that we had no trouble connecting to the internet from our room with a ship internet plan. There are two 115V U.S. outlets and two 220V European outlets on the desks as well as new USB ports for charging devices (including one near the nightstand right next to your bed).

One note about turn-down service at night: We had our beds separated and the orientation of the bed to the right meant that the pillows jutted up against the nightlight. This was fine, except each night the light would be left on in our absence and by the time we returned to the cabin, the light, buried beneath the pillows, had made them extremely hot. We didn't hear anyone else talking about overheated pillows but we found it a bit disconcerting.

Interior: Inside cabins on Oosterdam include a standard category, beginning at 151 square feet, and a large interior cabin category, which can measure up to 233 square feet. Inside cabins can accommodate up to a queen-sized bed, but only offer showers in the bathroom and no bathtubs.

Oceanview: A standard ocean-view room begins at 174 square feet, and you can extend that space to 180 square feet with a large ocean-view cabin. Your view is provided by a picture window. Ocean-view rooms offer bathtubs and showers.

Balcony: Rooms with a balcony -- known as Verandah cabins on Holland America -- range from 212 to 359 square feet, which includes the outdoor balcony space. Features include a bathtub, a sitting area and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Suites: Suites on Oosterdam were overhauled in 2017 as part of a fleetwide renovation. In addition to updated soft furnishings, the line added some new amenities to each suite category. Perks for all suites include fresh flowers, a DVD library, oversized bath towels, a pillow menu, an upgraded mini-bar and concierge service. Passengers booked in the Neptune and Pinnacle suites have exclusive access to the Neptune Lounge.

Signature Suites: Entry-level suites on Oosterdam are approximately 372 to 384 square feet and feature a queen-sized bed, bathroom with double sink vanity, full-size whirlpool bath with shower and additional shower stall, large sitting area, balcony, sofa bed and floor-to-ceiling windows. As part of the upgrades, Signature Suites now include premium duvets and bathrobes, and binoculars for use during the cruise.

Neptune Suites: Neptune suites offer everything a Signature Suite includes, plus a king-sized bed, dressing room and nearly double the space -- 500 to 712 square feet. The sofa bed fits two. Suite amenities at this level include priority boarding for tendered ports of call; special disembarkation service; priority dining and seating requests; complimentary laundry, pressing and dry cleaning throughout the cruise; sparkling wine served in the Neptune Lounge upon embarkation; exclusive concierge services; bottled water provided ensuite at embarkation; corsages and boutonnieres for the first formal night; cold hors d'oeuvres served in your room before dinner each evening on request; high tea service in your room on request; daily breakfast service in the Neptune Lounge; binoculars and umbrellas for use on the cruise; a wooden clothing brush, lint remover and shoehorn; and scented bath salts as well as an exfoliating loofah mitt.

New additions to the Neptune Suite experience include complimentary mimosas ensuite with breakfast, an in-cabin coffee and espresso machine, an expanded line of Elemis bath amenities and a Bluetooth-enabled Bose speaker system.

Pinnacle Suites: Pinnacle suite passengers can expect all of the bells and whistles included in a Neptune Suite, but in a 1,150-square-foot cabin with a living room, dining room, dressing room, balcony with whirlpool, pantry with microwave and refrigerator, guest bathroom and private stereo system.

Accessible: There are 28 accessible cabins onboard Oosterdam equipped to serve passengers with physical handicaps, and they're available across most categories. Rooms generally have wider doors (at least 32 inches) with no ledge, more space, lowered closet rods, grab bars in the bathrooms and a seat in the shower (with no lip to get to the shower). Select rooms have accessible balconies.