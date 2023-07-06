The color scheme tends toward earth tones -- burnt-orange upholstery, ivory wall coverings and blond-wood tables and built-ins. Holland America's signature twin Mariner's Dream beds can be configured into a queen. Other furnishings include two bedside tables with drawers and a vanity with a lighted magnifying mirror, hair dryer and stool. Luggage can be tucked under the bed; closets have shelving for extra storage, along with a safe. Mini-bars are stocked with soft drinks, beer, wine and liquor, all for an extra charge. All but inside cabins have additional small refrigerators. Dual outlets take U.S. and European plugs. Two USB outlets are installed in the bedhead to charge your phone and other devices.

A small, flat-screen TV airs a handful of stations (ESPN, Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC, BBC), and DVDs can be ordered free for in-room viewing. (There are more than 1,000 titles, but don't expect many recent releases or for your first choice to be available.)

Most cabins have combination bathtub/showers. Storage space is decent, with a triple-shelf medicine cabinet and a deep under-sink shelf. Elemis brand toiletries include soap, body wash, shampoo, conditioner and lotion.

Interior: The 162 standard or large interior rooms range from 151 to 233 square feet and are on Decks 1, 4 through 8, and 10.

Ocean view: Ocean-view cabins are 174 to 255 square feet and are on Decks 1, 4 and 6. These feature either a picture window or porthole.

Balcony: The ship's 497 veranda cabins, at 212 to 359 square feet (including a 54-square-foot balcony), are on Decks 4 through 8 and 10. Balconies are roomy enough for two chairs, a small table and a footrest; some are slightly larger and accommodate a third chair.

Suite: Signature Suites are on Decks 5, 6 and 8, and range from 372 to 384 square feet, including a large 89-square-foot balcony. Twin beds can be converted to a queen; a sofa bed sleeps one additional person. Bathrooms have dual sinks, a whirlpool tub and a separate shower.

Sixty Neptune Suites, on Decks 4 through 8, are 500 to 712 square feet and sleep up to four with two twins that convert to a king and a sofa bed. The spacious sitting area is roomy enough for a curved sofa. Bathrooms have double sinks and a separate tub and shower; these suites provide walk-in closets and larger balconies with up to four chairs and footrests and a full-size table.

Two Pinnacle Suites on Deck 7 are a spacious 1,150 square feet and feature a living room, dining room, king-size bed, sofa bed that sleeps two, dressing room, refrigerator and microwave, plus a guest bathroom. The huge balcony has plenty of room for four loungers placed two by two at discreet distances, several chairs and a table.

Occupants of the Neptune and Pinnacle suites have access to a private concierge lounge on Deck 7, although the benefits are fairly low-key. Think snacks, tea and coffee throughout the day and a concierge to make dining reservations and book excursions.