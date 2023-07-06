There are 300 connecting staterooms on Nieuw Statendam, as well as 32 dedicated family cabins, 12 single-occupancy rooms and 27 accessible cabins in a variety of categories. Additionally, 53 cabins located near the Greenhouse Spa on Decks 10 and 11 are designated as spa cabins; rooms come with complimentary Vitamin Water, pedometers, yoga mats and a Bluetooth speaker for use during the voyage.

Calming color palettes and minimalist design touches throughout cabin categories make staterooms feel more like a hotel room rather than a traditional cruise cabin. Rooms in all categories feel spacious, with an intelligent use of space. The layout of the closets and drawers doesn't take living space away from the seating and desk areas or from around the bed, which makes it much easier to maneuver.

Storage shouldn't be a problem with at least two closets (one with room to hang longer garments) with three large drawers and three shelves where you will find luxe cotton robes and slippers for in-cabin use in every stateroom. Hooks are plentiful with black hooks that swing out from closet doors for bags and hooks on cabin walls to hang robes or jackets. Diagonal from the closet space in standard rooms is a cabinet with wineglasses, a silver platter with water glasses and bottled water for purchase, and an additional shelf below where you might want to display your towel animal from the night before.

There are also two drawers in a nightstand and three more by the desk. An overhead cabinet (above the sofa if you have one) contains lifejackets and extra blankets. There's room under the bed to store suitcases. Rooms come with two twin beds that can be converted into a queen, and all come with a plush mattress topper.

Rooms come with a safe, mini-bar, a hair dryer and makeup mirror (top left drawer of the desk) and a writing desk/vanity with chair. Rooms in categories above a solo or interior also feature sofas. Fresh fruit is always available by request. We like that either side of the bed has a nightstand with its own reading light along with an impressive amount of outlets: a USB port and U.S.-style socket on either side of the bed. Additional outlets (three U.S., two European sockets and another USB) can be found on the desk.

Rooms are energy-efficient and require keycards to turn on the overhead and bathroom lights.

A flat-screen TV doubles as entertainment (live TV or a selection of movies and shows) and information (explanatory videos about every aspect of the ship as well as a way to check your onboard statement). You are required to view a safety video before you're able to navigate to any other channels on the television.

Bathrooms are glossy with tan marblesque tile, glass shelving and lit mirrors, and they are all about the same standard size until you move up to premium suites. Showers have massaging showerheads, frameless glass doors, a footrest for shaving legs and feature dispensers of Elemis-branded bath gel, shampoo and conditioner. The scent of the bath gel reminded of cheap men's cologne -- it wasn't for us.

**Interior:**There are 280 inside cabins on Nieuw Statendam and of those, 11 are considered spa staterooms. Inside rooms range in size from 143 to 225 square feet. A sofa bed is available in select rooms for a third passenger.

Oceanview: There are 99 standard cabins with ocean views (not including solo or family rooms) and four spa ocean-view rooms onboard. Ocean-view rooms range from 175 square feet to 228 square feet of space, can hold two to four people (depending on configuration) and have a coffee table, which inside rooms do not. While most rooms offer picture windows, some offer floor-to-ceiling windows.

**Balcony:**There are 748 veranda staterooms, 38 of which are in the spa category. You can also book an obstructed-view balcony (typically for less) or an aft-facing balcony for views of the wake (typically for more). Balcony rooms pick up where ocean-view rooms leave off at 228 square feet and can be as large as 420 square feet (including the balcony space), and can accommodate up to four people, depending on the configuration. Balcony furniture are two sleek gray loungers with wooden arms and footrests, and a small round wooden table. We're sure the tiny table is intended to maximize space, but we wish it had been a little bigger so that eating breakfast outside was easier.

Suite: Holland America's suite class underwent a few small changes on Nieuw Statendam, namely a redesign of the Pinnacle Suite, the largest and most deluxe cabin onboard. The suites on Nieuw Statendam also benefited from a slight redesign of the bathrooms, which shifted to a walk-in shower model rather than just a tub, which can be difficult for some cruisers to get in and out of. Suite passengers get access to the Neptune Lounge, which was also redesigned with modern furnishings in light wood and cream. New to the line is the addition of Club Orange, on Deck 2, a dedicated restaurant open to Pinnacle and Neptune Suite passengers (as well as anyone who purchases a pass).

**Vista:**The entry-level Vista Suites are 260 to 356 square feet. There are 104 of these rooms on the ship and they offer a similar experience to veranda cabins but with a teak-lined balcony and slightly different configuration. Vista Suites with aft views are available.

**Signature:**There are 14 Signature Suites, ranging from 393 square feet to 400 square feet. Beds are king-sized and a foldout bed is available for an additional person. Bathrooms in these cabins are much larger and feature dual sinks and vanities with additional shelving.

**Neptune:**The upper echelon of Holland America's suite class begins with its 45 Neptune Suites (two are designated as Spa). These rooms have large sitting areas and spacious bathrooms with the option for a shower only or a whirlpool bath/shower combo. Neptune Suites offer 465 to 855 square feet. Passengers staying at the Neptune and above suite level also benefit from a variety of perks that include use of the exclusive Neptune Lounge on Deck 7; Club Orange restaurant on Deck 2 and personal concierge service; complimentary sparkling wine served in the Neptune Lounge upon embarkation; complimentary bottled water provided in suite at embarkation; cocktail party with ship's officers; priority dining, tendering and disembarkation; breakfast at the Pinnacle Grill; complimentary laundry, pressing and dry cleaning; and exclusive full breakfast service in suite daily, among many other perks.

**Pinnacle:**There is only one of these 1,290-square-foot suites onboard Nieuw Statendam. It includes a living room and dining room redesigned to feature an open-concept layout; a pantry with microwave and refrigerator, and a large balcony with a whirlpool. The bedroom features a king-sized bed and the bathroom includes an oversize whirlpool bath and shower as well as an additional shower stall. There's also a sofa bed that can fit two people, and an additional toilet. Extra amenities include a private stereo system, custom furniture, a double-sided television and the same perks as in the Neptune Suites.

**Family:**These cabins offer 222 to 231 square feet of space for families up to five people. This stateroom category, reconfigured on Nieuw Statendam for more living space, includes two beds convertible to one queen-sized bed and one upper bed, as well as a sofa bed that fits two people and more closet space for all. There are two bathrooms: one with bathtub, shower, sink and toilet and one with shower and sink.

**Solo:**There are 12 ocean-view cabins for solo travelers; the only difference between these rooms and a standard ocean view is the single bed and the smaller size -- they start at 127 square feet and can reach up to 172 square feet. There are no inside or balcony solo cabins.

**Accessible:**These 40 rooms, spread among all categories, offer wider doorways (up to 32.5 inches wide), and roll-in showers with grab bars and shower seats, among other features to accommodate anyone with mobility issues.