Two bedside tables include a shelf and two drawers (one drawer can be locked), and there are also adjustable bedside reading lights. A recent ship refurbishment added useful cellphone charging ports and plugs right at the bedside table areas. There are bathrobes hanging in the closet and a hair dryer with an above-average power level compared to other cruise dryers. There are also several hooks for hanging robes and towels.

Sofa beds are only available in suites and staterooms with third- and fourth-person capacity (which are available in every category).

You'll insert your key card into a slot by the door to turn on power in your cabin, which is both a clever green energy solution and also a good way to keep track of your key.

Each bathroom includes an upgraded showerhead and Elemis-branded bath amenities (from wall-mounted dispensers to bottles of lotion). There are three small shelves that run alongside the bathroom mirror for toiletry storage.

The expanded storage options (in particular, the closet area, which is spacious for a cruise ship room) combined with extra service touches from your stateroom attendant make you feel truly pampered. Complimentary fresh fruit, such as bananas, apples and grapes, is provided to your stateroom daily (ask your stateroom attendant), and your ice bucket is refilled regularly. A nightly turndown service includes chocolates and towel animal creations, and 24-hour room service is complimentary.

Interior: About 156 interior cabins on Nieuw Amsterdam range from 141 to 284 square feet. Among these are a group of Spa Interior cabins that include organic cotton bathrobes and slippers, a yoga mat, a tabletop water fountain and other spa-inspired amenities. The bathrooms in interior cabins offer showers only (no bathtubs).

Oceanview: You can reserve either a Standard or Large Oceanview, which provides a window overlooking the ocean; light can blocked by closing the drapes. Cabin sizes range from 169 to 267 square feet. Some rooms have fully or partially obstructed views, depending on the location on the ship; Spa Oceanview rooms are also available, featuring the amenities listed above.

Balcony: Over two-thirds of Nieuw Amsterdam cabins feature balconies, which provide a seating area with two chairs and a small table outside with a glass-paneled balcony overlooking the water. In most of these cabins, the bathrooms include a bathtub/shower combination (there are exceptions on Decks 1, 4, 5 and 6). These cabins range from 213 to 379 square feet, which includes the veranda (which measures, on average, 54 square feet). On Deck 11 forward, you can find 10 Curved Verandah cabins, with balconies measuring 22 square feet.

Suites: There are 114 suites aboard Nieuw Amsterdam: Signature Superior Verandah suites, Neptune Suites and Pinnacle Suites. Each suite includes a large balcony and sofa bed. Bathrooms include full-sized whirlpool tubs with separate showers and double vanities.

Passengers in Neptune and Pinnacle suites enjoy complimentary mimosas with breakfast delivered to their room, a state-of-the-art sound system, premium bedding, bathrobes and slippers, binoculars to use while at sea and an in-suite coffee and espresso machine. Other amenities include complimentary laundry and pressing services, corsages and boutonnieres for formal nights, predinner hors d'oeuvres, priority boarding and tender service, high tea service served ensuite and more. They also have exclusive use of the Neptune Lounge and a 24-hour concierge service.

Signature Suites: These suites measure 300 square feet, plus they have private 98-square-foot verandas, a large sitting area with a sofa bed that sleeps one, chairs and a large desk. Two beds can be converted to a queen-sized bed, and the bathroom includes a dual sink, a full-sized whirlpool bath and shower, and an additional shower stall. There's also a dressing room.

Neptune Suites: These suites range from 510 to 700 square feet including the veranda. Two beds can convert to a king-sized bed. The bathroom includes a dual-sink vanity, full-sized whirlpool bath and shower, and an additional shower stall. There's a dressing room, large sitting area and a sofa bed that sleeps two.

Pinnacle Suites: There are two of these suites, which measure 1,000 square feet and have a 318-square foot private veranda with four lounge chairs and a whirlpool tub. There are separate living and sleeping areas. The bedroom includes a king-sized bed and the bathroom features a whirlpool bath and shower, additional shower stall, dressing room and powder room. There's a guest bathroom, butler's pantry and living room with a sofa bed that sleeps two.