Koningsdam's cabins have an upmarket look and feel, with decor reminiscent of a high-end hotel. Carpets are dark mauve with light purple accenting, the walls are Scandinavian-style faux pine and there is a pretty duck-egg blue backdrop behind the bed. The sofa is a similar shade, with tasteful prints on the walls.

Cabins feel roomy -- even the interior ones -- with a good use of space (including slightly smaller sized desks and sofas), meaning you're not bumping into stuff when you walk around your bed or feel crowded when relaxing in the living area. Storage space is generous.

All cabins have two beds that can be converted into a double (except for the new, dedicated single cabins), a safe, mini-bar and hair dryer. A flat-screen TV offers an impressive selection of movies on demand and numerous TV channels including MSNBC, Fox News, BBC and ESPN. (What the TV does not have is the ability to check your account or book restaurants.) There is a writing desk/vanity and two bedside tables. All standard cabins have two wardrobes with plenty of hanging and drawer space; some of the suites and family cabins have three wardrobes. High beds offer space underneath for storing suitcases and an additional two drawers for extra duvets. Two cupboards above the sofa house lifejackets and extra blankets.

All cabins have multiple power ports in both European and U.S.-style sockets (three above the desk and two on either side of the bed, including USB ports). There are also two bedside lights, as well as two reading lights.

All the bathrooms in standard cabins are the same size with the same features, with slate gray tiling on the floor and white laminate on the walls. There is one basin, glass shelves and a trash can underneath. Showers have glass doors; powerful, multi-setting sprays; a footrest for shaving; and three dispensers containing Elemis-brand shower gel, shampoo and conditioner. There is also a bar of Elemis soap.

Interior: The interior cabins, which start at 143 square feet, feel roomy, thanks to the aforementioned clever use of space. There is no sitting area, just beds and a small desk. Note there are large and standard interior staterooms, and 11 "Spa interior" cabins (see below). The larger cabins also include a sofa bed.

Oceanview: Oceanview cabins (from 172 square feet) feature a short corridor with wardrobes on one side and the bathroom on the other, single beds or a large double, and a small sitting area consisting of a small sofa with a square coffee table and a desk/vanity opposite with a chair and a lighted mirror.

Balcony: There are Verandah (V) cabins are generally the same shape and size as Oceanview (with some exceptions, detailed below), but with a balcony (inside and outside space together starts at 228 square feet). Some of the lower deck cabins have wider balconies, square in shape rather than a rectangle, allowing for two loungers stretched out. The door to the balcony opens, rather than slides.

In terms of variations, you'll find a few different shapes and sizes within the Veranda classification. For example, four of the V cabins toward the front of the ship (specifically at the "hump", where the ship juts out) are arranged longways, so you walk into one large room rather than along a short corridor into the room. What this means is a large picture window beside the bed and a separate door opening out onto the balcony. The shape is such that the desk is opposite the bed, and there is a recessed area for a small chair, rather than a sofa. The bathroom is exactly the same. The big variation is the balcony, which on a number of the cabins is a triangular shape, with enough room for loungers, a table and chair. On the other variation, the balcony runs long ways, so it's twice the size of a standard balcony. You'll find these on Decks 5-8 (a number are accessible).

Aft balcony cabins, which can be found on Decks 5 and 6, are categorised "VS".

Suite: There are four different types of suites: Vista Suites (104), Signature Suites (14), Neptune Suites (45, two Spa) and Pinnacle Suite (1).

Vista: Vista Suites (260 to 356 square feet) have all the same features as a Verandah cabin, plus a whirlpool bath and personalized cruise stationery. Note some are aft suites (AS, A), while others are midship (B class), at the edges of the hump where the ship bulges out. The size differentials are down to where the cabin is, so the two aft suits in the center back are at the larger end, and include a sofa bed.

Signature: Signature Suites (393 to 400 square feet) are located on Deck 7. They have a large sitting area with sofa bed for one person and a private verandah with a floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass door. The bathrooms feature a dual-sink vanity, full-size whirlpool bath and separate shower stall. Signature Suites receive all the Vista Suite amenities, plus one-touch telephone concierge service, fresh flowers and access to a complimentary DVD library.

Neptune: Neptune Suites (from 465 square feet) are located on Deck 7, near the Neptune Lounge. The majority are on the sides of the ship, with two on the aft corners, with larger balconies. They have all the amenities of the Vista and Signature Suites, as well as two beds that convert into one king-size bed, a walk-in closet and large sitting area with sofa bed for two people.

They also enjoy a large number of perks, which include the following:

Use of the exclusive Neptune Lounge on Deck 7 and personal concierge service

Complimentary sparkling wine served in the Neptune Lounge upon embarkation

Complimentary bottled water provided in suite at embarkation

Cocktail party with ship's officers

Priority dining and seating requests

Corsages and boutonnieres for the first formal night

Complimentary pre-dinner hors d'oeuvres served in suite on request

High tea service served in suite on request

Exclusive full breakfast service in suite daily

Priority boarding for tendered ports of call

Special disembarkation service

Complimentary laundry, pressing and dry cleaning

Complimentary DVD library access

Binoculars and umbrellas for use during the cruise

Pinnacle: The one 1,290-square-foot Pinnacle Suite is situated on Deck 7, on the "hump" of the ship. It features a king-size bed, sofa bed for two people in the separate living room, a dining room, pantry, mini-bar refrigerator, microwave, dressing room, guest powder room, floor-to-ceiling windows and private stereo system, as well as a huge balcony with a whirlpool. The bathroom has an oversize whirlpool bath and shower, as well as an additional shower. Pinnacle Suites receive all the same amenities as the Neptune Suites.

Spa: Spa cabins come in inside, outside, verandah and suite categories. Inside and verandah spa cabins are exactly the same shape and size as their standard counterparts; the outside and Neptune Spa Suites are different in shape and size.

All the spa suites are located on decks 10 and 11 near the Greenhouse Spa and come with the following extra amenities: two pedometers, Bluetooth speaker, a yoga mat and complimentary bottles of Vitamin Water. They also allow you to book exclusive spa treatments. Neptune Spa Suites get both spa cabin and suite perks.

Family: The 32 family oceanview cabins (ranging from 222 to 231 square feet) offer room for five (with a bit of a squeeze) and two bathrooms -- one with a child-size bathtub/shower, sink and toilet, and the other with a shower and sink. The room itself is not much bigger than a standard Oceanview. What makes it a family cabin (apart from the two separate wash rooms) is a sofa that converts into a double bed and a Pullman bed that folds out of the ceiling (ask your cabin steward to do this), directly above the parents' bed. The Pullman comes down so low that you would not be able to sit up and read at night without banging your head.

Solo: Koningsdam offers 12 oceanview cabins, ranging from 127 to 172 square feet, for solo travelers. The bed can be considered a "large single" or "small double," and does not take up all the space in the room. There is a small writing desk and chair, and on the variation we saw, there is a large recessed window, in which you could quite easily sit. The bathroom is exactly the same size and shape as the one in a standard Oceanview.

Accessible: There are 27 wheelchair-accessible cabins, of different types and on different decks. Cabin doors are wide to accommodate a wheelchair, and bathrooms are fully accessible. Rooms are wide with lots of space for maneuvering. In accessible balcony cabins, there is a ramp leading outside. Size varies, dependent on cabin type.