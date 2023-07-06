All cabins feature Mariner dream beds with Sealy premium pillow-top mattresses that can convert from two twins to one queen. All also have a small sofa, side chair, vanity/desk with ottoman, two nightstands with bedside lights and separate reading lights, ample closets/wardrobes with hanging space and shelves, a safe, robes, some storage cabinets in the vanity (stocked with a variety of glassware), two huge drawers at the foot of the bed, a mini-bar, hair dryer, makeup mirror and American and European outlets and USB chargers.

The LED flat-screened television in each cabin features an interactive menu of programming including on-demand movies, pre-recorded television programming, live television, multichannel music and ship information including dining options, daily programming, shore excursion and port information.

All rooms also include complimentary fresh fruit on request, 24-hour in-room dining, an ice bucket with twice daily ice service, complimentary shoeshine service and nightly turn-down service.

Bathroom amenities in all cabins include a premium massage showerhead; Elemis shampoo, conditioner and bath gel in an in-shower dispenser; and Elemis body lotion, bar soap and shower cap on the vanity. There are ample glass shelves to store your toiletries, as well as a shelf and trash can below the sink. Two hooks are on the inside bathroom door for your pajamas or robe. The suite bath amenities take it up a notch with a new expanded line of Elemis Aromapure products.

The bathrooms in the interior cabins are a bit snug with just a stall shower, while the ocean-view and balcony cabin bathrooms have a bit more space and a full tub/shower combination. The suite bathrooms feature double vanities, granite floors, tiled walls and a separate whirlpool bath and shower and have a cool blue and gray color scheme that give them a spa feel.

Eurodam features 30 accessible cabins in a variety of categories. There are also 318 triple cabins that can accommodate three people and 155 quad cabins that can accommodate four people. For families and groups traveling together, there are 148 inter-connected cabins.

Interior: The 151 standard Interior cabins and four Interior Spa cabins run 150 to 200 square feet with the majority coming in around 175 square feet. Although they utilize the space well, they can feel a bit cramped, due to the lack of natural light. There are varying layouts depending on the deck and location; large interior cabins feature a sofa bed.

Ocean-view: The 175 standard Ocean-view cabins and four Ocean-view Spa cabins run a comfortable 185 square feet and have one large window with ocean views. They feature a short entry corridor lined with three wardrobes on one side and the bathroom on the other side. All ocean-view cabins have a sofa, but only triple and quad occupancy ocean-view cabins feature sofa beds.

Veranda: The 558 Verandah cabins and 46 Verandah Spa cabins are slightly larger than the ocean-view cabins at 200-square feet and have a 54-square foot balcony. They generally have the same layout as the ocean-view cabins. The door to the balcony opens, rather than slides. The balcony is ideal for two with two adjustable sun chairs and matching ottomans, as well as a small side table.

Suite: There are three suite categories: Signature, Neptune and Pinnacle. Passengers staying in Neptune and Pinnacle suites get access to the Neptune Lounge, an exclusive spot for suite cruisers to relax, socialize with other suite guests and enjoy the personalized service of a concierge. The lounge provides a continental breakfast, though suite passengers may also head to the Pinnacle Grill for a full breakfast, plus midday snacks, high tea, evening appetizers and an all-day honor bar. In the lounge you'll find worktables, a large-screen television, library, sofa and chairs.

Other amenities Neptune and Pinnacle suite passengers receive are complimentary laundry, pressing and dry cleaning; welcome Champagne upon embarkation; welcome reception on the first evening; priority tendering and embarkation/disembarkation; Bose Bluetooth-enabled Soundlink speakers; lighted closets; an expanded in-suite breakfast menu; and complimentary mimosa with in-suite breakfast.

Other amenities available in a Neptune Suite include premium duvet and bathrobes, in-suite coffee/espresso machine, complimentary bottled water in suite, binoculars and umbrellas for use during the voyage, lighted closets, expanded Elemis bath amenities, corsages and boutonnieres on the first Gala Night, priority dining and seating requests and a special Suite guest lunch on cruises over seven days in length.

Signature Suite: This smallest suite category offers a comfortable 300 to 456 square feet with an additional 98-square-foot balcony. There are 50 Signature Suites and two Signature Spa Suites onboard. The general layout is the same as lower-category cabins but also has a living area with a full-sized sofa bed, coffee table and a side chair. The door to the balcony opens, rather than slides, and opens to a spacious balcony that is perfect for entertaining with two chairs and a small table on one side and a chair with ottoman on the other. The bathroom has a double vanity, whirlpool bath and separate shower stall.

Neptune Suite: This suite category offers up 506 to 590 square feet of luxury. There are 60 Neptune Suites onboard, but none in the spa category. Although a similar layout as the Signature Suite, the entrance corridor is a bit wider with three wardrobes along one side and a dressing room on the other side that leads to the bathroom. The rest of the cabin is considerably wider allowing for more living space. The full-sized sofa across from the bed covers the full wall and is longer and curved to create a side chair. The massive LED flat-screen TV is above the sofa facing the bed. There is a glass coffee table and two side chairs to make more of a conversation area. The desk/vanity runs the length of the far wall -- save the balcony doors. The balcony is one-third larger than the Signature Suite at 130 square feet and has a sitting area as well as a table and chairs for alfresco dining. The bathroom is identical to the Signature Suite.

Pinnacle Suite: The two 1,000-square-foot Pinnacle Suites are luxury cruising at its finest. Featuring a full living room (with a sleep sofa for two people), dining room with seating for six, full pantry, refrigerator, microwave, guest bath, private stereo system, a dressing room and a separate bedroom with a king-sized bed, the Pinnacle Suite is perfect for the couple looking to splurge or for a family. The private balcony is about the size of the full Signature Suite (318 square feet) and has two separate relaxation areas with chaise lounges, a dining table and chairs and an outdoor whirlpool. The bathroom has an oversized whirlpool bath and shower, as well as an additional shower stall.

Spa Cabins: One additional category of cabins you'll find on Eurodam are spa cabins and are so named because of their proximity to the Greenhouse Spa and Salon. Located on Decks 10 and 11, the cabins have a spa decor and nature theme with soft earth tones and green fern-like patterns on the bed runner and pillows. Amenities in the spa cabin bathrooms include organic cotton bathrobes and slippers, a Burmese teak shower and bath mat, an invigorating massage showerhead, a loofah mitt and aroma therapy bath salts. In addition to standard cabin amenities, the spa cabins also include an iPod docking station, yoga mat, pedometer for use aboard the ship and an extra-fee mini-bar stocked with specialty waters. There is a special in-room dining breakfast menu for spa cabins featuring a selection of Greenhouse Spa breakfast items including juices, fresh fruit, bran muffins, Eggbeater or egg white omelets, turkey bacon and chicken apple sausage. Spa cabins also have the use of a spa concierge to book treatments. Spa cabin passengers also can book exclusive spa packages in advance.