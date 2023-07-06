Launched in August 2019, the three-sail Ylang is Heritage Line's newest vessel to sail Vietnam's secluded Lan Ha Bay. With only 20 passengers spread across 10 all-suite accommodations, the ship offers plenty of luxuries for cruisers to enjoy on the ship's three-night itineraries.

Designed with authentic Indochinese and Vietnamese motifs, onboard decor is soothing and suitably upscale. A dual-purpose library and lounge offer passengers a place to relax and unwind, and plenty of open deck space ensures the views of Lan Ha Bay -- a secluded part of Halong Bay -- are never far from sight.

Ylang also boasts the Ylang Spa with three treatment rooms and a Wellness Studio that offers classes in meditation, yoga and other mindfulness activities.

Dining

The combination Restaurant and Bar is one of Ylang's most attractive spaces. Traditional Vietnamese dishes are paired with Western favorites to create a wide range of dishes. The room itself recalls a bygone era, with colonial-style fans, rattan furnitureand ornate wall treatments.

The adjacent bar features 180-degree views and offers up a wide array of cocktails, wines and other libations.

Lunch and dinner are always served in the dining room, but passengers may elect to enjoy breakfast in the privacy of their suite.

Cabins

Ylang has 10 all-suite cabins onboard, all of which feature private balconies.

Six of these cabins are classified as Signature Suites. These 431-square-foot rooms include a 59-square-foot balcony with a table and two sun chairs. Separate living and sleeping areas are featured, and beds face the windows. Bathrooms are fitted with a walk-in shower and a soaker tub positioned next to a window overlooking the bay. Decor throughout is elegantly inspired, with dark wood panels adorned with mosaics of cherry blossoms in blush and silver designed to represent Vietnamese poetry.

Four Regency Suites represent the largest accommodations aboard Ylang. Each offers 549 square feet of living space, accompanied by generously sized balconies that range from 86 to 108 square feet.

Each of the four rooms is named. The Grace Orchid, Pure Lotus, Royal Bamboo and Glory Daisy suites all offer uniquely individual decor, furniture and color schemes representing Vietnamese culture and colonial motifs meant to evoke an age of elegance and grandeur.

These four Regency Suites all offer separate living and sleeping areas, spacious bathroomsand attractive sitting areas.

All rooms aboard Ylang include air conditioning, a mini-bar, safe, Wi-Fi internet access, a Bluetooth speaker, toiletries, bathrobes, hair dryer, slippers, sun hat, tea and coffee-making facilities, and a luggage rack.

Top-Deck Attractions

Ylang's uppermost Terrace Deck features open deck space, ample seating and a swimming pool perched under the shadows of the ship's triple sails.

Entertainment

Most activities on Ylang's three-night sailings take place off the vessel, but those remaining onboard will find plenty to do, with wellness classes, cooking workshopsand even movie nights offered.

Itineraries

Ylang offers Heritage Line's three-night "Senses of Lan Ha" cruise itinerary year-round.