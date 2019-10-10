Heritage Line is a leading cruise line in Cambodia and Vietnam with the extravagant river vessel Jayavarman, well informed - educated and very kind Guides for the very interesting daily (group) shore-excursions including entrance fees; sightseeing and transfers during the cruise; transfers from/to Heritage Line’s meeting point to/from the ship. excellent and kind English speaking tour guiding ...
Pampered adventure. What could be better? We spent seven days traveling from Siem Reap (Angkor Wat) to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon). Most days included twice daily excursions with opportunities to experience the rural rive life in both Cambodia and Vietnam. The ship was small enough for all of us - guests and crew alike - to become family. The food was exquisite (for a non-seafood eater, my options ...
The Jahan is a wonderful "boutique" cruiser, well appointed with a brilliant team on board to answer your every need.
Nothing is forgotten to the extent of hats on the beds upon arrival, even a mozzie spray which unusually I did not need. The private balcony was really special & although it looks olde worldly from the Raj period it has all mod cons & everything works. In fact the attention to ...
The cruise was faultless. It was a wonderful way to travel. There is always something to see, be it from the bar, pool, restaurant or your room. The scenery was stunning particularly entering the Tonle Sap lake. The ships decor was beautiful in Indian raj style. Room was well presented and clean. Every night there would be the next days itinerary and a little gift on the bed. A lovely touch. ...
We have cruised many rivers in Europe and also in Australia. We had taught in southeast Asian cities but never really explored the 'real southeast Asia, and the Mekong is such a famous river.
We chose The Jahan because it was quite a small ship (26 cabins) and the reviews we could find were pretty good , However, all the reviews understated the excellent hospitality, housekeeping, personal ...
This cruise ship went beyond my expectations the food which by the way is out of this world, the day trips were amazing, our activities included floating villages, exploring caves and water activities as well as a visit to a pearl farm we had the two night cruise highly recommend this company the rooms were beautiful not to mention the scenery. Our staff were very professional, warm and engaging ...
It was part of a package tour of Cambodia and Vietnam. We were so pleased they chose your vessel as it was the most enjoyable part of the whole trip.
The staff made us all feel special and welcomed, nothing was too much trouble. As vegetarian travellers they did their best to accomodate us. We had 7 days of fine dining, each day had a different choice. The table service was 2nd to none. ...
The boat was beautiful, our cabin was perfect with a lovely veranda, the food was delicious. A great breakfast selection with everything from Pho to an egg station and lots of fruit. Lunch was also served buffet style, with Asian and European choices. Two soups every day, salad and at least 4 or 5 other choices plus the amazing puddings. A 4 courae dinner with wine was served at the table with a ...
This cruise was the keystone of the Vantage 'Mysteries of Angkor Wat & the Mekong River' tour. The Heritage Line RV Jayavarman is a beautiful ship, elegance and comfort melded together. The ship leadership provided skilled management for a safe and enjoyable cruise. The crew always greeted us with a smile and by our names, so personable. The meals were gourmet experiences providing a diverse ...
We were really impressed by the staff and the vessel from the moment we boarded the Jayavarman.All facilities on board were excellent. Our cabin was well serviced with clean linen at all times and little surprises on the bed at the end of each day. The dining experince was over and above what we had expected. Our table was excellently serviced by the delightful Moni and others. We would certainly ...