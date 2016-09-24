"Heritage Line is a leading cruise line in Cambodia and Vietnam with the extravagant river vessel Jayavarman, well informed - educated and very kind Guides for the very interesting daily (group) shore-excursions including entrance fees; sightseeing and transfers during the cruise; transfers from/to Heritage Line’s meeting point to/from the ship.very kind and professional service, super bar tender at the Bar on the terrace deck, every evening cinema in the Henry Mahout Lounge, a well informed...."Read More
Heinrich Schmid
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 11 Heritage Line Jayavarman Cruise Reviews
My wife and I wanted to travel up the Lower Mekong and chose Heritage Line's Jayavarman and what a good choice it was. We couldn't have been better served if we wanted on our 7 night cruise from Saigon in Vietnam to Siem Reap in Cambodia, with our every need being catered for. The ship was very comfortable with excellent accommodation and facilities. Food and on-board entertainment was ...
Heritage Line is a leading cruise line in Cambodia and Vietnam with the extravagant river vessel Jayavarman, well informed - educated and very kind Guides for the very interesting daily (group) shore-excursions including entrance fees; sightseeing and transfers during the cruise; transfers from/to Heritage Line’s meeting point to/from the ship. excellent and kind English speaking tour guiding ...
It was part of a package tour of Cambodia and Vietnam. We were so pleased they chose your vessel as it was the most enjoyable part of the whole trip.
The staff made us all feel special and welcomed, nothing was too much trouble. As vegetarian travellers they did their best to accomodate us. We had 7 days of fine dining, each day had a different choice. The table service was 2nd to none. ...
The boat was beautiful, our cabin was perfect with a lovely veranda, the food was delicious. A great breakfast selection with everything from Pho to an egg station and lots of fruit. Lunch was also served buffet style, with Asian and European choices. Two soups every day, salad and at least 4 or 5 other choices plus the amazing puddings. A 4 courae dinner with wine was served at the table with a ...
This cruise was the keystone of the Vantage 'Mysteries of Angkor Wat & the Mekong River' tour. The Heritage Line RV Jayavarman is a beautiful ship, elegance and comfort melded together. The ship leadership provided skilled management for a safe and enjoyable cruise. The crew always greeted us with a smile and by our names, so personable. The meals were gourmet experiences providing a diverse ...
We were really impressed by the staff and the vessel from the moment we boarded the Jayavarman.All facilities on board were excellent. Our cabin was well serviced with clean linen at all times and little surprises on the bed at the end of each day. The dining experince was over and above what we had expected. Our table was excellently serviced by the delightful Moni and others. We would certainly ...
This was a small boat cruise maximum 52 cabins. The cabins were beautiful with own balcony and bathroom , We traveled up the Mekong river from Vietnam to Cambodia. We had twice daily on shore excursions and got to explore and experience the real river village life. The guides were brilliant and knowledgeable about their country . The crew and services on board were amazing. All our needs were ...
I'd chosen the cruise because I wanted to see life along the Mekong River, particularly with a view to photography.
I was not disappointed with the Jayavarman experience. It's a beautiful boat and all of the arrangements ran like clockwork. It was great having a private balcony and also the choice of public areas if we wanted to chat with others. It was a sociable experience as we often shared ...
We wanted to experience the culture and beauty of Vietnam, Cambodia and the Mekong Delta; and what better way than on a beautiful river boat. The Jayavarman is just that. The staff was excellent and we were spoiled for the entire week. Nim, Panny and Makara were delightful. The cabin decor was elegant with adequate space, and a veranda with wonderful views. Amazing sunrises and sunsets. The ship's ...
After a week onboard, all six of us agreed that sailing from Siem Reap down the Mekong on the Jayavarman was a great decision. The cabins were much larger than we expected and particularly comfortable with a spacious ensuite. The diningroom and lounge areas were similarly spacious and well appointed. Couldn't fault the food, it was delicious, varied (every day) and more than enough (buffet ...