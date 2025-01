Review for a Asia Cruise on Jasmine

We had a long stopover in Hanoi so decided to do a cruise on Halong Bay. We couldn't have chosen better. The staff were friendly and polite and nothing was too much trouble. The dining area was spacious so we didn't feel we were surrounded by other people, good selection of beer, wine and cocktails. The food was delicious and plentiful with up to 5 courses and a BBQ/buffet one night. The ...