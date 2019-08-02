"Most days there was a an excursion in the morning, a fabulous lunch and a short siesta back on board and then another afternoon excursion further down river.We visited great traditional sights and quiet little out of the way places and learned a huge amount of the culture and history of Cambodia (Days 1-5 and Vietnam (5-8)...."Read More
We choose a trip between Ho chi Minh Vietnam and Siem reap Cambodia, on the Mekong river and Tonle Sap River. This trip was fabulous, we enjoy the boat our room in the Upper Deck, with balcony. Very nice room with a nice bathroom with shower. there is also a swimming pool and SPA and also quality massage. We enjoy the Meal, Breakfeast, Lunch, Dinner with very quality Meal, thanks to the chief for ...
Pampered adventure. What could be better? We spent seven days traveling from Siem Reap (Angkor Wat) to Ho Chi Minh (Saigon). Most days included twice daily excursions with opportunities to experience the rural rive life in both Cambodia and Vietnam. The ship was small enough for all of us - guests and crew alike - to become family. The food was exquisite (for a non-seafood eater, my options ...
The Jahan is a wonderful "boutique" cruiser, well appointed with a brilliant team on board to answer your every need.
Nothing is forgotten to the extent of hats on the beds upon arrival, even a mozzie spray which unusually I did not need. The private balcony was really special & although it looks olde worldly from the Raj period it has all mod cons & everything works. In fact the attention to ...
The cruise was faultless. It was a wonderful way to travel. There is always something to see, be it from the bar, pool, restaurant or your room. The scenery was stunning particularly entering the Tonle Sap lake. The ships decor was beautiful in Indian raj style. Room was well presented and clean. Every night there would be the next days itinerary and a little gift on the bed. A lovely touch. ...
We have cruised many rivers in Europe and also in Australia. We had taught in southeast Asian cities but never really explored the 'real southeast Asia, and the Mekong is such a famous river.
We chose The Jahan because it was quite a small ship (26 cabins) and the reviews we could find were pretty good , However, all the reviews understated the excellent hospitality, housekeeping, personal ...
Beautifully-outfitted ship, large and comfortable cabin, happy and attentive staff, excellent food, great shore guide and activities.
The boarding process was quick and straightforward
We were pleasantly surprised by the size and amenity of our cabin, which included a sizeable bathroom and a small sitting room. The bed was large and comfortable.
Staff were universally friendly and ...
Abercrombie and Kent trip. So outstanding and first class in every way We loved every minute. The crew were so wonderful and expertly trained. The two per day shore excursions were small group with outstanding guides and the dining with wonderful Cambodian lunch and French inspired dinners was superb. The chef would also prepare specialty items that we purchased in local markets and even our ...
I have looked at this cruise line previously and when the travel agent suggested it we were very enthusiastic.
Our cabin was beautifully appointed and the cabin staff were excellent at attending to our needs.
Dining was spectacular, every meal was a delight and the staff were professional and helpful while maintaining a real sense of humour.
The onboard activities were very good and ...
Our travel agent recommended this cruise to us which traveled down the Mekong river from Cambodia to Vietnam. It was the highlight of a fantastic 21 days in Vietnam and Cambodia. The staff are absolutely fantastic with an amazing service ethic and extremely friendly. The cabins and other amenities are beautiful. The pool and bar area is a lovely place to relax and watch the world go by from.The ...
Second time we did this cruise and we wanted to show our son's family what it was like.
The staff must be handpicked, everyone was like a friend. The food was to die for. My French daughter-in-law kept saying: "I have never had this dish made to such perfection before!" Hope they can keep that chef. Entertainment pleasant and sometimes unusual; like the blessings performed by Buddhist ...