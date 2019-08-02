Review for a Asia River Cruise on The Jahan (Heritage Line)

Second time we did this cruise and we wanted to show our son's family what it was like. The staff must be handpicked, everyone was like a friend. The food was to die for. My French daughter-in-law kept saying: "I have never had this dish made to such perfection before!" Hope they can keep that chef. Entertainment pleasant and sometimes unusual; like the blessings performed by Buddhist ...