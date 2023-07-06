Launched in 2018, Heritage Line's Ginger sails two-day cruises in Han La Bay, a secluded portion of Vietnam's Halong Bay. An all-suite ship, Ginger features traditional Indochinese-Vietnamese styling coupled with timber floors, marble bathrooms, spacious public areas and ample outdoor deck space.

The ship features a terrace deck with pool, a steam room and spa, a reception lounge, indoor bar area, a dedicated library lounge, and a restaurant with live cooking stations and the option to dine alfresco.

The vessel also features two majestic, traditionally styled sails perched high atop the ship.

Dining

Meals aboard Ginger are a blend of traditional Vietnamese and Western flavors. A live cooking station is featured in the opulent restaurant, which features 180-degree views of the surrounding area.

The restaurant serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the ship offers the option to enjoy breakfast in the main dining area, outdoors on the alfresco terrace or in the comfort of your stateroom.

A number of tables for two are offered, along with larger tops to encourage passengers to mingle.

Cooking classes focusing on local specialties and cuisines are also offered to passengers.

Cabins

Ginger offers 12 all-suite cabins spread across three different accommodation categories.

Six Junior Suites measuring 398 square feet offer a private balcony and are located on the main deck. These have separate living and sleeping areas, along with a bathroom that boasts a walk-in shower and a bathtub positioned by a window overlooking the bay. Beds face the sea, and the room is decorated with hand-painted ink drawings of local scenery and landscapes.

Four Signature Suites are located on Upper Deck and also measure 398 square feet. Including many of the same features as the main deck Junior Suites, these rooms feature a warm decor scheme of earth tones, yellow accentsand golden floral motifs. Bathrooms offer mosaic tilework, and floral embroideries on silk create a soothing environment in the main sleeping area.

At the top of the pack are two expansive Regent Suites offering 538 square feet of living space and unique decor themes featuring handmade lacquer panels over the bed, antique and colonially inspired furniture, gold leaf motifs on the ceilingand artwork throughout. The highlight here is the bathroom with Jacuzzi tub offering window views.

All cabins feature air conditioning, mini-bar, safe, Wi-Fi internet access, a Bluetooth speaker, hair dryer, slippers, bathrobes, tea and coffee making facilities, and a luggage rack and closet. It is worth noting that only the two Regent Suites feature in-room flat-panel television displays.

Top-Deck Attractions

On Ginger's uppermost passenger deck, cruisers will find plenty of outdoor space for lounging and relaxing, along with an inset swimming pool perched beneath the shadow of the ship's two red sails.

Entertainment

While most of the activities take place off the ship (such as cycling tours through the jungle or kayaking and swimming excursions), the ship offers a sampling of books and board games, along with cooking classes and demonstrations. With sailings so short (just two days), most passengers won't be at loose ends.

Itineraries

Ginger sails Heritage Line's two-day "Hidden Worlds" cruise itinerary in Lan Ha Bay.