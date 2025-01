Review for a Asia Cruise on Anawrahta

We are a group of 4 senior citizens and wanted to see Myanmar. We booked this cruise after looking at The Pandaws and others. We wanted something that felt Asian in design but was full service and luxurious. It was EVEN BETTER than we could have imagined. The rooms were spacious and finished in teak and lovely weavings and linens. The crew was about 3 crew to 1 of us. They treated us like ...