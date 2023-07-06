Free Dining

Meals are served in a single sitting and simultaneously in twin dining rooms on Deck 3. They are prepared by two European chefs with hotel experience and are of consistently good standard. Meals can vary between restaurant quality dinners with lamb, fish and venison as popular choices, to creative concoctions of whatever is left at the end of a long season.

An evening meal will typically offer a soup and/or starter followed by a choice of two or three hot mains and then a dessert.

Breakfast is a combination of cereals, whole and sliced fruit, and hot offerings without a lot of variation during any voyage. The hot trays usually contain scrambled and fried eggs, oatmeal, mushrooms and beans. Cheeses and cold cuts are also available.

There is always fruit, water, tea and coffee. An honesty bar with juice, beer and soft drinks operates outside of bar/recap hours and alcohol is reasonably priced with quality wines at less than US$39.50 a bottle available for meals.

Room Service: There is no room service.