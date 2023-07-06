The popular cabins themselves are compact and would be a tight fit for two persons and all their gear. That said, everyone seems to accept the cabins for what they are. The basic foam mattresses can take some getting used to and finicky sleepers might find them uncomfortable at first.

The fit-out of the cabins is functional with plenty of storage space, but dated in style (if that is important) and fitted with a minimum of a wardrobe, drawers, desk and hand basin.

Those with private facilities will find the bathroom space compact with hand basin and shower in a small cubicle. The shared facilities on the main deck offer a more spacious shower room and are reserved for individual use, so time your showers. Some toilets and showers are separate, others combined.

There is no elevator on the ship, so it is stairs for everyone. Consider your cabin choice carefully if you have mobility issues or require assistance. Main or middle deck cabins are the most accessible.

Heritage Suite: If you have tasty for 'fancy', this is what you get on Spirit of Enderby. The lounge area is big and there is a bedroom with double divided from the living space. A single bed is also in this area and there are private facilities. Larger windows on two sides offer the best views of any cabin.

Mini Suite: These two cabins on the higher (upper) deck also offer a bit extra in terms of space. The bedroom is also separate from the living area with all the private amenities. A sofa bed is also in the living area, making this cabin a consideration for small families.

Superior Plus**:** A bit larger than regular cabins with two lower berths (beds) and windows.

Superior: Similar in size and layout to the 'plus' bit with upper and lower bunks as opposed to berths/beds and windows, too.

Main Deck: These are the regular cabins with two lower berths that have portholes and use shared facilities.

Main Deck Triple: There is a single cabin in this category with a lower berth and a twin bunk.