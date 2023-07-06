Entertainment & Activities

Theatre

The lecture theatre is a converted room on the lower deck, accessed by a staircase, with regular chairs arranged auditorium style. Here is where the briefings take place on the AV gear set up there. When the full complement of staff and passengers are all assembled, it is quite cosy.

Daily Fun

During the day, most of the activity is taken up with shore excursions of which there could be up to three on a busy day. For example, a beach landing, village visit and hike on an island in the morning and a Zodiac cruise to view birds or scenic sites in the afternoon. In tropical locations, a snorkelling excursion is often offered. Lectures or slide presentations are delivered by expert presenters, who are usually part of the expedition staff, in lieu of excursions (eg, during sea legs).

At Night

After dinner, a documentary or movie pertinent to the destination will be screened in the theatre on the lower deck.

Spirit of Enderby Bars and Lounges

The amount of bar activity will usually depend on the make-up of passengers for any particular voyage but, as a rule, most guests will have been very active during the day and tired and ready for bed after dinner and a few wines. Drinking time is typically for the hour before dinner when the day's activities and excursions are recapped.

Bar/Lounge/Library (Middle Deck): Apart from the dining rooms, this multi-use space is really the only spot on the ship where guests mingle and chat. Pre-dinner drinks are served an hour before meals, during which time expedition staff will recap the day's events and prelude the next (if not using the theatre on the lowest deck). The birdwatchers typically huddle in one half and tick off their species from the day while swapping anecdotes about their sightings. This can be quite entertaining for an uneducated eavesdropper.

During the day and on sea legs, the space reverts to a quiet zone for reading, writing and image editing. Tea, coffee and cookies/biscuits are on hand 24 hours a day.

If passengers want alcohol or canned or bottled beverages, then the honesty bar is in the dining room.

Spirit of Enderby Outside Recreation

Pools

While some of the ships in this class -- such as the Polar Pioneer -- have plunge pools installed, Spirit of Enderby does not.

Recreation

Outside recreation is limited and mostly takes the form of wildlife observations from the decks.

Sun Decks

There are no exterior leisure areas per se, but passengers can take a smoke with the Russian crew or get some fresh air on the rear of the main deck. It's a working area with a crane and Zodiacs piled up, so you won't find any deck chairs.

Spirit of Enderby Services

There is a lounge/library/bar on the middle deck where passengers can relax, and do some computer work and quiet reading.

As a smaller, niche vessel, services are limited. Laundry is available to all guests for a few dollars per item. Shopping is restricted to simple merchandise such as T-shirts and other items of souvenir clothing and trinkets. A small selection of personal care items is also available.

If you are an Internet person, you are going to find Spirit of Enderby frustrating. There is an older-style Iridium satellite system that, while reliable, is both slow and expensive and you will require a special onboard account that permits only basic email messaging and small attachments. It's charged on data volume and a single email with two short paragraphs and a small image attached could easily cost AU$5 to send. You pay for incoming and replies, too. There is no web browsing. There are no ship computers for guest use.