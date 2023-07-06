About half of these vessels ended up as tourist ships on charter, the better known of them being Akademik Shuleykin (sailing as Polar Pioneer) and Akademik Shokalskiy.

It must be remembered that Spirit of Enderby was never designed as a cruise ship, hence many of the features expected by cruise regulars are not found aboard this type of vessel. Instead, it is a purpose-built, polar-ice-rated vessel that performs at the top of its class.

Small, even as far as modern expedition ships are concerned, the 72-metre, 1,800 GRT vessels are configured for 50 passengers in six classes of cabin.

The beauty of Spirit of Enderby is not in its luxury appointments, as there are none, but rather its tough, utilitarian construction, which includes a high (1A) ice rating and hardy Russian crew who operate the vessel with an efficient, no-nonsense discipline.

Rudimentary compared to the new wave of 'Champagne' adventure ships, Spirit of Enderby instead focuses on exceptional itineraries and enrichment.

Most excursions are by Zodiac rigid inflatable tenders. These are powered by lively 60hp 4-stroke outboard motors giving good speed and manoeuvrability -- an important consideration when long transfers in choppy seas are required.

Spirit of Enderby spends a lot of time in the open ocean and her 'sea keeping' is good for a small vessel with an active ballast stabiliser system engaged for the worst conditions.