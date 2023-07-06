  • Write a Review
Spirit Of Enderby Review

3.0 / 5.0
9 reviews
Editor Rating
3.0
Average
Overall
Roderick Eime
Contributor

Heritage Expeditions' Spirit of Enderby is one of the original ex-Soviet ships that opened up the world to commercial polar cruising more than 20 years ago. Launched and registered as Professor Khromov, it is one of 10 Akademik Shuleykin-class vessels built in Finland in the mid-1980s for Soviet oceanographic research, which some like to imagine as naval espionage.

About half of these vessels ended up as tourist ships on charter, the better known of them being Akademik Shuleykin (sailing as Polar Pioneer) and Akademik Shokalskiy.

It must be remembered that Spirit of Enderby was never designed as a cruise ship, hence many of the features expected by cruise regulars are not found aboard this type of vessel. Instead, it is a purpose-built, polar-ice-rated vessel that performs at the top of its class.

Small, even as far as modern expedition ships are concerned, the 72-metre, 1,800 GRT vessels are configured for 50 passengers in six classes of cabin.

The beauty of Spirit of Enderby is not in its luxury appointments, as there are none, but rather its tough, utilitarian construction, which includes a high (1A) ice rating and hardy Russian crew who operate the vessel with an efficient, no-nonsense discipline.

Rudimentary compared to the new wave of 'Champagne' adventure ships, Spirit of Enderby instead focuses on exceptional itineraries and enrichment.

Most excursions are by Zodiac rigid inflatable tenders. These are powered by lively 60hp 4-stroke outboard motors giving good speed and manoeuvrability -- an important consideration when long transfers in choppy seas are required.

Spirit of Enderby spends a lot of time in the open ocean and her 'sea keeping' is good for a small vessel with an active ballast stabiliser system engaged for the worst conditions.

Pros

Sturdy and capable ice-class ship with ground-breaking itineraries and experienced crew

Cons

Lacking in many 'cruise ship' features, such as a spa; poor Internet

Bottom Line

A true expedition vessel; does exactly what it is designed to do

About

Passengers: 50
Crew: 30
Passenger to Crew: 1.67:1
Launched: 1984

Fellow Passengers

Passengers aboard Spirit of Enderby are united in their desire to visit the destinations featured in the itinerary and can be an eclectic make-up of different nationalities and socio-economic groups. Regardless of individual background, the mood is very egalitarian and all passengers tend to mix freely and equally. When considering this, it is best to assume that you will meet folks from all over with educational backgrounds varying from keen amateur to professors.

Make-up is generally (but not exclusively) older English-speaking couples with solos common, too. Younger passengers also frequently travel on this ship, but are driven by a desire to see and experience the destinations visited rather than kick back on a 'holiday'.

Nationalities are likely to be predominantly Australians and New Zealanders but, depending on the itinerary offered, the ship may also attract Americans, Canadians and Brits.

Spirit Of Enderby Dress Code

The dress code onboard is dictated more by practicality than fashion, although if you are a stylish adventurer you may want to make sure your North Face or Columbia wardrobe is up to date. The cruise line will issue a recommended packing list based on your intended destination -- eg, tropical or polar -- that will include things such as wet weather gear, gumboots, spray jackets and thermal underwear. For polar journeys, loan parkas are issued at no extra cost.

Spirit Of Enderby Cruiser Reviews

Around NZs sub-Antarctic islands

The voyage focussed on the natural resources - plants and animals - of these remote islands with some time also spent on the history of human settlement.Read More
Richard1234

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Amazing Sub-Antarctics!

And the food was outstanding - to produce and serve food of that quality on an expedition ship in the Southern Ocean was extraordinary. I will certainly be travelling with Heritage again!Read More
KevinHague

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Siberia's Forgotten Coast Heritage Cruise

This was an expedition cruise along the Eastern Siberian coast from Petropavlosk Kamchatski in Kamchatka, Russia on the Professor Khromov/Spirit of Enderby The ship was a small 54 passenger ex RussianRead More
Barbara WA

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

The definition of expedition cruising with remarkable encounters

While exploring these remarkable places in New Caledonia and Solomon Islands, I could still enjoy the hospitality of the Spirit of Enderby.Read More
Vers291

First Time Cruiser

Age 20s

