New Zealand 's Best Kept Secret:Heritage Expedions

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Heritage Adventurer

User Avatar
KG6UO
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

My husband & I booked the "Best of New Zealand: An Intimate Exploration Cruise of the New Zealand Islands" The dates were March 7th to March 21st, 2024. The trip traveled from the far south of NZ to the Fiordlands National Sanctuary, Ulva Island, and then up the East side of both Islands with 10 stops along the way." The cabins were beautifully appointed and the food was quite delicious. Sadly, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Around NZs sub-Antarctic islands

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Spirit Of Enderby

User Avatar
Richard1234
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This expedition provides access to islands, Snares, Campbell Island and Auckland Islands group, normally closed to the public with expert guides. Fortunately we had perfect weather and reasonably calm seas. The megaherbs were flowering in abundance and the albatrosses, other sea and land birds, sealions, seals and penguins were easily observed. We landed and walked on Auckland and Campbell ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Amazing Sub-Antarctics!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Spirit Of Enderby

User Avatar
KevinHague
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Heritage Expeditions cemented their reputation for professionalism and sharing their passion for nature. From the first moment I read about the Sub-Antarctic islands (and saw the great exhibition at the Invercargill Museum) I have known I had to go, and Heritage gave me the opportunity to do that. The ship was well-appointed, and safety was taken very seriously. Our guides knew their stuff and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

Across The Top of the World

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Spirit Of Enderby

User Avatar
rach0804
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This trip was a fantastic mix of wildlife and culture and was so diverse every day. We had a great group of adventurous people and knowledgeable staff who bought every experience to life. I could not have hoped for a better trip. Wildlife highlights were numerous close up encounters with whales, including Humpback, Minke, Fin, Grey & Orca. Wrangel & Herald Islands offered amazing opportunities to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Siberia's Forgotten Coast Heritage Cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Spirit Of Enderby

User Avatar
Barbara WA
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was an expedition cruise along the Eastern Siberian coast from Petropavlosk Kamchatski in Kamchatka, Russia on the Professor Khromov/Spirit of Enderby The ship was a small 54 passenger ex Russian research vessel with no frills accommodation but it was warm and comfortable. Food was excellent and well presented. The route which followed the coast to Anadyr, allowed us to see the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

The definition of expedition cruising with remarkable encounters

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Spirit Of Enderby

User Avatar
Vers291
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

I chose Heritage Expeditions, since they offered an expedition to such remote places in the world. And why was this the definition of expedition cruising? Nowadays certain places and destinations are becoming so crowded with tourists, but with Heritage Expeditions we visited places that were never visited before by any tourists. The encounters we made on this trip with meeting tribes that never ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Antarctic wildlife and views great, expedition company awful

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Spirit Of Enderby

User Avatar
Solarnomad
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise company was recommended by many Australian former Antarctic expeditioners (staff of the Aus Gov). It failed in most respects. The ship was old, the amenities poor. But the biggest failing was safety. There were no grab rails in the cabins and we had 5-9m swells for many, many days. There was no simple holding device (a hydraulic stop? A hook?) to prevent the door slamming closed in ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Scenery 10, Management 3

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Spirit Of Enderby

User Avatar
Catpal1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Having had a great Antarctica cruise a few year ago I jumped at the chance to go gain. I'd travelled with Heritage before and knew that this was not a 5 star ship, so budget "hotel" services did not bother me. There were 3 areas that did. 1. Safety. It's all very well to say "one hand for the ship and one for you" but if there is nowhere to hold onto in the cabin or the bathroom there is a ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

A true expedition to the Ross Sea - a unique perspective of Antarctica

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Spirit Of Enderby

User Avatar
leaott
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went because it was a route that few people ever do. I had already been to the Antarctic peninsula, and I was excited to take this more historic route that few people take. I was also super excited to get to the Subantarctic Islands - so few people even know about them! This is really one of the only cruises that stop there. This route offered an immense amount of wildlife viewing too. I had ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Bad cruise on professor khromov (spirit of enderby )

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Spirit Of Enderby

User Avatar
siegl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

we knew it was not a luxury boat , but expedition boat supposed to be well equip as a up to date expedition boat should be , , we took one of the 2 mini suite, on deck five , the registered official name of ship professor khromov written everywhere inside or outside that ship , they sol us a "trip" on spirit of enderby !!! which ...
Read More

Response from DavidB, General Manager @Heritage Expeditions

The Southern Ocean has a formidable reputation perhaps best summed up in the following well known quote “The roaring forties, the furious fifties and the screaming sixties”.. Despite the...

Sail Date: December 2016

