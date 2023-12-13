Food on Heritage Adventurer cruise ship can be found at two venues: the Bistro serves breakfast and lunch with the choice to dine indoors in air-conditioned comfort or alfresco on the shady aft deck. The indoor air-conditioned Dining Room is the more formal option and serves breakfast lunch and dinner.

House beer, wine and soft drinks are included with lunch and dinner service. Additional drinks are available for purchase from the Lounge Bar or Pool Bar (when open).

Free Restaurants on Heritage Adventurer

The Bistro offers casual food options with menu selections less extensive than the Dining Room. A continental 'early risers' breakfast is buffet style with cereal, fresh fruits, fresh-baked pastries and fruit juice. An espresso coffee machine and tea selections are available 24 hours a day. The limited lunch menu has options such as fish and chips, burgers and salads. There’s also the occasional special lunch cooked by Chefs on the Bistro deck reflecting the vessels' current cruising grounds. During our Indonesian voyage special lunches included fresh-cooked seafood nasi goreng and noodle hotpots.

Food in the Dining Room combines both buffet and an a la carte menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast has a hot and cold buffet selection and eggs are cooked to order. Lunch has a salad bar along with antipasto and cheese selections, a desert buffet as well as an a la carte menu. Dinner is a three course a la carte menu with a selection of dishes, available every day enhanced by specials which change daily.

Food such as fresh-caught fish and seafood made regular appearances on our Indonesian Explorer voyage, particularly so when Chef had visited local fish markets and found the quality to his high standards.

A culinary highlight of our Indonesian Explorer voyage was a BBQ held alfresco on the Bistro deck at sundown which an extraordinary buffet selection of seafood, meats, salads and deserts. There's nothing quite so special as dining aboard in a remote location (Raja Ampat in this case) on a calm sea as the day descends into a star-spangled evening.

TIP: Room service (complimentary) is available between midday and 8pm for guests in Suites on Deck 6.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Heritage Adventurer

There are no additional charges for any of the two restaurants on Heritage Adventurer

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Heritage Adventurer: the Bistro

We really enjoyed the casual vibe of dining on the alfresco deck at the Bistro during our Indonesian Explorer voyage. Though the menu is more limited than that of the Dining Room, dining outdoors in the tropics, where the warm breeze drifts across the deck made it our favourite place. We particularly enjoyed the 180-degree views from the aft deck.

Being an early riser who is keen to enjoy sunrises at sea, the early riser's breakfast was a definite favourite. The opposite may be true during Voyages in Polar regions, though there are ceiling heaters which would help may outdoor dining acceptable in colder climates.

Dietary Restrictions on Heritage Adventurer

Dietary restrictions can be easily catered for onboard Heritage Adventurer and it's recommended to advise ahead of embarkation any particular requirements.

Menu selections and choices are greater when dining in the Dining Room rather than the Bistro, though wait staff were well versed with asking diners if there were any dietary restrictions and offering suggestions and alternatives.

Wait staff were easily able to accommodate requests such as 'no tomatoes,' or 'dressing on the side' for salads and nothing ever seemed to be a problem. Gluten free pastries and breads were always available in the Dining Room.