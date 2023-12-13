Cabins on Heritage Adventurer are known as suites and are generously proportioned with all but Deck 3 suites benefiting from natural light from large windows. The abundance of natural light gives them a feeling of spaciousness.

Suites on Deck 3, while similarly sized at 72 square feet, feel smaller due to less natural light from twin or single portholes. All suites are outward facing (no inside cabins) and there are no balconies or opening windows in any Suites.

Heritage Suites on Deck 6 are the largest onboard at 144 square feet and come with large living areas bathed in natural light from double windows and bathrooms with separate bathtub and shower along with a swathe of complimentary inclusions.

All Suites have flatscreen TVs where daily programs are posted along with restaurant menus, information about the expedition team, the ship including a deck plan and a small selection of documentaries. Power points onboard are two pronged 220v standard European sockets and bedside tables have both power points and USB sockets.

Keys are not issued to Suites and doors may be locked from the inside but are left unlocked when you leave the Suite. Passengers unaccustomed to expedition voyages may find this disconcerting, though on such a small ship where travelers are generally well traveled and well-heeled it's not a problem. Swipe cards are issued to each passenger and are used to account for passenger movements when disembarking and embarking.

What to Expect in Suites on Heritage Adventurer

Suites are generously proportioned at 72 square feet for all suites, except Heritage Suites which are twice as large. Suites are distributed across four decks, from deck 3 to 6, with prices generally increasing the higher up you go with Deck 6 most expensive.

Bed configurations are either single, twin, triple or king. Triple rooms have a bunk bed which folds down from the wall above the sofa and are suitable for children or small adults. Bedside tables have power points, USB ports, individual reading lights and lamps.

Full sized sofas were a pleasant surprise and were a great space for leisurely reading when we didn't feel like being social outside our cabin.

Each suite is equipped with a work desk, flatscreen TV, minibar (which may be stocked by cabin steward at additional cost), sofa and coffee table. Floor to ceiling cabinetry has ample hanging space, pull out drawers and a programmable safe. Block out blinds and muslin-like fabric with block out or filter day light for guests who like to nap in the afternoon. Though it's impossible to turn off the public address system which can be intrusive for those napping in their cabins.

Each guest is given a complimentary refillable water bottle to take home and chilled, filtered water stations are located in public areas throughout the ship.

Heritage and Worsley Suites on Heritage Adventurer Come With Added Perks

Deck 6 is reserved for Heritage and Worsley Suites which come with added perks such as complimentary in-room dining and a mini bar which is replenished daily. Expedition keep cups, notebook and pen are handy mementos to take home. Additionally, Heritage Suites have a complimentary laundry service and USD100 Spa credit.

Cabin Bathrooms on Heritage Adventurer Benefit From Good Lighting to Give a Spacious Feel

Bathrooms on Heritage Adventurer, with the exception of Heritage Suites, are similarly sized and configured. A floor to ceiling mirror, vanity mirrors and ample lighting make them feel larger than they are. Each marble-floored bathroom comes with a walk-in shower with glass screen, vanity with sink, mirrored cabinets either side of a central mirror, an extendable makeup mirror, hairdryer and a vacuum-flush toilet. A pullout clothesline in the shower is useful for drying wet swimwear while there's a power point and shaver socket above the vanity.

Marble-floored Heritage Suite bathrooms are much larger and have, in addition to above, a separate full-sized bathtub, walk in shower and a vanity with twin basins.

Refillable shampoo, conditioner, hand and body wash bottles limit the use of single use plastics, a hairdryer is provided.

Cabins to Avoid on Heritage Adventurer

Midship cabins on decks 3, 4 and 5 are close to throughways around elevators, stairwells and gathering points for shore excursions. They can be noisy, particularly for guests not participating in early morning shore excursions. Similarly, most cabins on Deck 3 will find passengers lining up in the corridor outside their doors waiting to board zodiacs -- book as far forward as you can on Deck 3 to lessen this impact.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks on Heritage Adventurer

Budget travellers wanting a Superior Single or Triple room benefit from the higher elevation of deck 5 which have panoramic windows as opposed to the portholes of Main Deck Singles and Triples (deck 3).

If money is no object splurge on a Heritage Suite for its palatial size and the privacy of in-room dining. Deck 4 and 5 Superior Suites are identical with large panoramic windows framing unobstructed views -- save around $1,000 pp (dependent upon actual voyage pricing) by choosing the lower level.