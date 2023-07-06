One of the smallest river ships currently operating on Europe's waterways, the Royal Crown has just 45 Staterooms and Suites, all of which are outside. All 35 Deluxe Cabins (145 sq ft) and the four Premium Cabins (150 ft) are located on the lower deck (Select Deck), with the former featuring two twin beds and the latter a queen bed. Both cabin types have two brass-rimmed portholes; a compact but maneuverable wood and marble bathroom with a strong shower, hairdryer, the German brand ADA toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, bath gel, body lotion) and bathrobes; individual climate control, telephone, satellite television, safe deposit box, just about sufficient built-in closet space and minibar stocked with soft drinks. The six Royal Suites (200 sq ft) are located on the upper deck (Panorama Deck) with arched picture windows and a large vanity table, a king-sized bed and small separate seating area and further benefit from butler service, daily fresh fruit platters and canapés.
Décor in all cabins is simple and elegant, with attractive rosewood and brass furniture, crisp white bed linen with accents of dark green and burnt orange, and gilt-framed classical paintings.
When sailing with Hebridean Island Cruises, passengers receive branded bathrobes, slippers, a small bottle of welcome champagne, and smart reusable aluminium water bottles in their cabins, with bottled water replenished daily.