Being such a small ship, onboard entertainment essentially involves recitals on the grand piano located in The Lounge, seminars given by guest speakers and, on occasion, local musicians brought in for an evening performance.
The diversity, quality and cost of shore excursions will vary according to which cruise line is chartering the Royal Crown but the ship's crew produce an informative daily itinerary, maps of the local area and good general tourist information. Typically, shore excursions focus on local culture and history, with walking tours paced according to the slower passengers, visits to local vineyards and castles. Royal Crown also offers lavish bespoke excursions, such as exclusive tours of the Viennese Opera House, champagne lunches in the French countryside, and romantic boat tours along the canals of Amsterdam aboard the ship's beautiful teak sloop.
The comfortable, bright Lounge, located at the front of the ship, is the hub of the Royal Crown, with panoramic windows, elegant mahogany sofas and chairs and a small yet well-stocked bar. The small library is another comfy spot to catch up on emails (a computer is provided for guest use and wireless is complimentary) and select a book to read for the voyage. A small shop sells tastefully branded Royal Crown clothing, bags and toiletries in addition to assorted maps, guidebooks and gifts from countries and cities located along the Rhine, Danube and Main. A tiny beauty salon is curtained off from the shop, offering good value hair and beauty treatments.
The Royal Crown boasts a superb Lido sundeck –- the large teak deck is furnished with comfortable teak steamer chairs, deckchairs and tables, decorated with plants, features plenty of shady spots for hot days and a putting green. A small bar on this deck typically serves coffee, juices and cocktails and the Captain generally operates an open bridge, enabling passengers to watch him in action and learn how the ship functions.
A small yet bright fitness room is located at the stern of the ship, featuring a treadmill, bicycle and step machine. There's a sauna located here as well. For fine days, ten laps of the beautiful teak Panorama Deck, which can be easily circumnavigated, represents a distance of about a mile. The ‘spa' consists of a treatment bed in the same room as the gym, separated to some extent by a screen. While some might wish for more privacy while having a spa treatment (the crew claimed that the gym would be closed during treatments but this didn't happen in my experience), those passengers who did indulge in massages said they were extremely good.
This is not a family ship and there are no facilities for children.
* May require additional fees