Entertainment & Activities

Being such a small ship, onboard entertainment essentially involves recitals on the grand piano located in The Lounge, seminars given by guest speakers and, on occasion, local musicians brought in for an evening performance.

The diversity, quality and cost of shore excursions will vary according to which cruise line is chartering the Royal Crown but the ship's crew produce an informative daily itinerary, maps of the local area and good general tourist information. Typically, shore excursions focus on local culture and history, with walking tours paced according to the slower passengers, visits to local vineyards and castles. Royal Crown also offers lavish bespoke excursions, such as exclusive tours of the Viennese Opera House, champagne lunches in the French countryside, and romantic boat tours along the canals of Amsterdam aboard the ship's beautiful teak sloop.