We chose this cruise because it traversed the Caledonian Canal and it totally fulfilled our expectations. The scenery was magnificent and we were lucky with many sunny clear days, even though a bit chilly. The crew was marvellous and dealt with a couple of crises with exceptional proffessionalism. Brian was an excellent manager and it seemed that the crew was truly a team with him as leader. The ...
We cruised on Lord of the Glens as part of a National Geographic Expedition, and we would travel again in a heartbeat on this wonderful ship.
The ship is stylish and elegant, without being stuffy. Polished brass and wooden fixtures recreate the by-gone days of cruising. There is ample public space for everyone to have a comfy spot (and, since the weather on many days was a bit damp, those spaces ...
The ship herself is very comfortable,we had a middle deck cabin and found it very comfortable with plenty of storage space,But the pillows on the beds are of a very inferior quality and were very stained under the pillow cases.
The first thing that we noticed considering the fact that most of the passengers were from the elderly end of the age group was that when cruising away from the canal ,a ...
We sailed on the Lord of the Glens 11thru 18th June '13.
First the ship,we had a top deck cabin, which are not the biggest but are far quieter and offer better views than the middle and lower decks.By ocean standards the cabins are small particularly the bathroom, we managed okay but larger people may find the space restricting. There no elevators on this ship only 2 staircases between ...
It was very enjoyable. The weather was very kind to us, particularly the daytrip to Iona which was perfect
The ship has much to recommend it, it is very small and the crew number 18, that includes the captain, mate, two engineers and three seamen. With such a small complement of passengers and crew having the right atmosphere is essential and everyone tried very hard.
If you are reading ...
About two years ago I took my family for a day cruise along the Thames in a boat called The Spirit of Chartwell. This day out was fabulous for all sorts of reasons; I learnt that there was a sister ship called The Lord of the Glens operating on the Caledonian Canal which appeared to be very similar in style and standard. The Spirit of Chartwell was chosen for the Queen to travel along the Thames ...
We travelled on the Lord of the Glens from Oban to Inverness over a 5 night period in October. The weather, surprisingly, was fantastic bar one or two light showers. We travelled from Oban to Mull, then up through the Caledonian canal to Inverness.
This trip is unusual. Firstly, you get to see places you wouldn't normally unless you want to take long car trips. Seeing the Highland scenery from ...
When we looked into this cruise I looked for reviews, and found 3, so thought I would add another one, should people want to go into the wilds of Scotland. We started at Inverness train Station-where we met Brian. A very very helpful hotel manager. As the coach is not allowed to park near the train station, for the first of many occasions he had to think on his feet. He soon collected us all up ...
We were shown our 'cabin' and our jaws dropped, the cabin was about 110 sq.ft. and the so called ensuite shower about 12sq.ft. There was no seats and for this we were paying 550 pounds per night. The 'ensuite' consisted of a small hand basin with a toilet at an angle to get it in, and a shower tray, again with an angle of the base cut to allow the services.
The Captains welcome was a glass of, ...
Had a five day cruise on LotG in April last year, from Inverness to Oban. We were incredibly lucky with the weather, and the Highlands of Scotland were looking their absolute best.
We travelled to Inverness by train, and were met at the station by a coach which transferred us to the ship. (The same coach and driver were to follow us and take us on excursions at the various stops over the next ...