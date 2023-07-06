Lord of the Glens is one of three ships in the Hebridean Island Cruises’ fleet, the other two being Lord of the Highlands and flagship Hebridean Princess.

The 150-foot-long Lord of the Glens was originally built in Greece in 1985. The Magna Carta Steamship Company embarked on a major rebuild of the motor yacht after it acquired the ship and, prior to its relaunch in 2000, the vessel was completely gutted, and its interiors were designed to complement the region it serves – the waters of Scotland's lochs and canals. Hebridean Island Cruises bought the ship in 2020.

Lord of the Glens carries just 52 people in 26 cabins (though this will reduce to 46 people in 23 cabins from 2025 as the lower decks will be removed for passenger use).

Lord of the Glens is mainly used for charters throughout the season (April to October) by Lindblad, with a handful of cruises open for general sale.

The ship operates exclusively along the stunningly beautiful Caledonian Canal, from Inverness to Fort William, before heading to the Kyle of Lochalsh via Oban.

The ship is warm and welcoming, with dark wood furnishings throughout, traditional tartan touches and plush furniture in the public rooms.

Lord of the Glens includes all meals, gratuities and Wi-Fi, but drinks are pay-as-you-go, with the barman keeping a tab which you pay at the end of the cruise.

Lord of the Glens Deck Plan

Observation Lounge on Lord of the Glens (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Lord of the Glens has just four decks; the top deck, or Thomas Telford (the man who constructed the canal) deck, is given over to two outdoor terraces (aft and fore) and two observation lounges, the Sir Walter Scott Lounge and the David Livingstone Lounge, which also has a bar and tea and coffee station and doubles as a library.

Although it looks like a motor yacht, the ambience inside definitely reflects its surroundings, with the look and feel of a country manor-house, with warm, rich woods and overstuffed furnishings in the public spaces, teak and mahogany touches in the cabins.

A deck below is the Alexander Graham Bell Deck, which includes the Robert Louis Stevenson Restaurant, Reception and six cabins.

The David Roberts and James Watt decks are given over entirely to cabins.

Lord of the Glens Cabins Are Small but Comfortable

Lord of the Glens twin cabin (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Lord of the Glens has 26 cabins (23 from 2025) across three decks. All are outside facing, and have large picture windows, except for the three lower deck cabins which have portholes. All but four (211/212 and 218/219) are fixed twins.

Lord of the Glens rooms are small, even by cruise ship standards, with the lower deck ones coming in at just 81 square feet (though note, these three are going next year), and the largest doubles coming in at 140 square feet. There is a wide range of sizes in between, but if you want more space opt for the rooms on the second deck (David Roberts).

All cabins come with a fixed desk, foot stool, mirror, sockets by the bed, including built-in USB ports; a wardrobe, safe, hairdryer and TV. There are no tea and coffee-making facilities (you’ll find a tea station beside the bar). Cabins are warm and cosy, but they are small and feel a little dated. In addition, beds are high, with wooden sides (not all the way along) and could be a challenge to get in for the mobility restricted.

Lord of the Glens shower room (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Shower rooms are tiny and a little dated, with a clingy curtain for the shower stall. There is a basin and a toilet. Toiletries come from the Highland Soap Company and include hand wash, hand cream, shower gel, shampoo and conditioner.

Lord of the Glens Food is Outstanding

Roast sirloin gala dinner on Lord of the Glens (Photo: Adam Coulter)

All meals are served in the Robert Louis Stevenson Restaurant, which can hold all passengers at one sitting. Lord of the Glens has an open seating policy, with most tables for four.

Fine china, silver utensils and French crystal are utilized in the dining room; meals are created using the finest local ingredients, which are acquired as the yacht moves from place to place.

You choose your dinner after breakfast from a menu at reception, which means all food is prepared to order and is also sourced locally, so expect plenty of seafood and local delicacies. You can also order half portions.

Breakfast is a buffet and includes cereals, fruit and bread; you can also order hot food from the a la carte menu.

We were onboard for just a night, the final Gala Evening dinner, and the food we had was outstanding. Gala Night Dinner includes the famous ‘Ode to the Haggis’ poem by Robert Burns, and Lord of the Glens does not hold back when it comes to tradition, with a piper, all crew dressed in kilts and traditional dress and the haggis brought into great ceremony. The first course is said haggis (pre-prepared), followed by the best Roasted Scottish Sirloin of Beef I have ever tasted, followed by a Raspberry Cranachan Cheesecake.

Lord of the Glens Itineraries Include Guest Speakers and Experts

Some Lord of the Glens itineraries will include a guest lecturer or personality, who will accompany the ship for the duration of the cruise. These include weather reporter and native Scot, Carol Kirkwood and historian and broadcaster James Crawford.

Lord of the Glens Itineraries Are Along the Caledonian Canal

Lord of the Glens in Inverness (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Lord of the Glens operates exclusively along the Caledonian Canal from Inverness to Fort William, before heading to open water and onto the Kyle of Lochalsh via Oban from April to October.

Excursions (which are included in the cruise price) consist of castle visits, distillery visits, a Highland steam-hauled train journey and a trip to the Loch Ness Visitor's Centre. During August, under Lindblad Expeditions' charter, itineraries also include Edinburgh's Military Tattoo. Entertainment troupes might be brought onboard for performances of Scottish song and dance.

Lord of the Glens Specs

Lord of the Glens carries 52 passengers and 20 crew and is 150 feet long.